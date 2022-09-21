Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato Will Lead ONCE - IN CONCERT at The London Palladium

There will be one performance only on Sunday 12 March.Â 

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022 Â 
Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato Will Lead ONCE - IN CONCERT at The London Palladium

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Cinderella, Les MisÃ©rables) and Jamie Muscato (Heathers, Bend It Like Beckham, The Undeclared War) will reunite in 2023, starring as 'Girl' and 'Guy' in ONCE - IN CONCERT at the London Palladium on Sunday 12 March.

They will head an actor-musician cast in this very special one-night-only concert of the critically acclaimed and much-loved musical. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, ONCE tells the unforgettable story of a Dublin street musician and a beautiful and quirky Czech woman, drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, as they assemble a band from her wild family and his unconventional mates, the music flows and they slowly fall in love.

From the very first note, ONCE draws you in and never lets go. Achingly beautiful, it's the only show to have won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award for its extraordinary music.

Featuring all the magical songs from the smash-hit film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord and celebrates the power of music to connect us all.

ONCE has a book by Enda Walsh with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and MarkÃ©ta IrglovÃ¡. It is based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney and is performed in London by arrangement with Music Theatre International. ONCE - IN CONCERT is directed by Dean Johnson with musical direction by Adam Hoskins.

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato first starred together in the UK premiere of Heathers The Musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, at The Other Palace in June 2018. They subsequently transferred the show to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in September that year.

Emma Norman from Maven Casting is looking after the casting of this concert. Casting will be open on Spotlight today but if you are unrepresented and a strong actor/musician, please send through your information directly to: emma@mavencasting.com

ONCE - IN CONCERT is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum Productions.

Founded by Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson in 2018, Lambert Jackson were recently nominated for an Olivier for Best Play for their production of Cruise at the Duchess Theatre with a successful return run at the Apollo Theatre this August/September. They are arguably one of the most exciting theatrical production companies in the UK at the present time. Having been put on the map by their production of the UK Premiere of Doctor Zhivago the musical, they entered the global pandemic with vigour and determination, creating one of the largest online concert series the UK has ever seen, Leave a Light On and leading the way with streamed productions such as The Last Five Years, BKLYN, title of show, Songs for a New World - the latter opening the West End at a sell-out concert at the London Palladium.

Founded in 2022, Positive Sum Productions was created to cultivate original theatre, and celebrate existing shows already loved by many.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Staged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in NovemberStaged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in November
September 21, 2022

Award winning producersÂ Andy and Wendy BarnesÂ fromÂ Global Musicals,Â together withÂ Kevin McCollumÂ fromÂ AlchemationÂ will present a series of staged concert performances of new musicalÂ 42 BalloonsÂ by Jack Godfrey. The concerts will be staged at the Vaudeville Theatre onÂ Monday 14 November, Monday 21 November and Monday 28 November.
Photos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre BoltonPhotos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton
September 21, 2022

The Octagon Theatre Bolton is presenting the world premiere of The Book Thief throughÂ Saturday 15th October 2022. This spellbinding production is based on Markus Zusakâ€™s worldwide best-selling novel and follows courageous young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery in 1930s Nazi-Germany. Get a first look at photos here!
Tamasha Announces First Full Season Under New LeadershipTamasha Announces First Full Season Under New Leadership
September 21, 2022

Tamasha reveals a rich programme of live and digital theatre from autumn 2022 into spring 2023 - the first full season since Artistic Director Pooja Ghai and Executive Director/CEO Valerie Synmoie have been leading the company.
Judi Dench Brings I REMEMBER IT WELL - THE CHRISTMAS EDITION to the West EndJudi Dench Brings I REMEMBER IT WELL - THE CHRISTMAS EDITION to the West End
September 21, 2022

A special Christmas treat: Dame Judi Dench is back in the West End - on stage - in person for three shows only celebrating her incredible career - and Christmas!
Photos: David Tennant and the Cast of GOOD in RehearsalPhotos: David Tennant and the Cast of GOOD in Rehearsal
September 21, 2022

Rehearsals have begun forÂ Dominic Cookeâ€™sÂ new production ofÂ C.P. Taylorâ€™sÂ GOOD, starringÂ David Tennant,Â Â Elliot Levey,Â andÂ Sharon Small.Â Further casting includesÂ Rebecca Bainbridge,Â Izaak Cainer,Â Jamie Cameron,Â Jim Creighton,Â Edie NewmanÂ andÂ Lizzie Schenk. Check out photos here!