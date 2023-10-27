Candace Bushnell Will Bring One-Woman Show TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS, AND SEX AND THE CITY to the West End and UK Tour

Oct. 27, 2023

The West End premiere and first ever UK tour have been announced for Candace Bushnell's acclaimed one-woman show ‘True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY'.

The international best-selling novelist – author and creator of TV's iconic TV drama Sex and the City -  takes a whirlwind tour of New York City, sharing her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature. . . and, of course, sex.  

Following its critically acclaimed New York premiere at the Daryl Roth Theater, ‘True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY' will get its West End premiere at the London Palladium on Wednesday 7 February, 2024.

Other UK dates include Southampton, Nottingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Oxford, Brighton, Leicester and Southend.

Candace's column in the New York Observer inspired the legendary TV series, which went on to win multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards and spawned two box office-busting films. Her books and screen successes redefined modern relationships in the Nineties and Noughties.

This incredible onstage memoir unravels at a quick pace - from Candace's arrival in New York City with just $20 in her pocket, to features in Time Magazine, the New York Times and Variety Magazine, and interviews with Oprah Winfrey.

Always provocative, the literary phenomenon's life story is crafted into an inspirational and entertaining stage show.

So, whether you're a Carrie or a Miranda, a Charlotte or a Samantha, grab yourself a seat, pour yourself a Cosmopolitan and join us in toasting the saucy memoirs of a cultural icon. True Tales of Sex, Success and ‘SEX AND THE CITY'.

Candace Bushnell is the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author of ten books, including Is There Still Sex in the City, Sex and the City, Summer and the City, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, Lipstick Jungle, Trading Up, Killing Monica and Four Blondes. With each book, she has deepened her range, but with a light touch that makes her complex literary accomplishments look easy.

Several of Candace Bushnell's novels, such as Lipstick Jungle and The Carrie Diaries have graced the prestigious New York Times Bestseller list.

Candace Bushnell's column in the New York Observer inspired the legendary TV series Sex and the City, which became a cultural phenomenon, redefining modern relationships. In August of 2021, Sex and the City, published in 1996, celebrated its 25th anniversary. The book was the basis for the HBO hit series and two subsequent blockbuster movies.

Lipstick Jungle became a popular television series as did The Carrie Diaries. Candace made cameo appearances in the Sex and the City TV series and the first Sex and the City movie, adding a touch of her real-life persona to the story!

In 2018, Candace Bushnell received the Legacy Award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. This award honours her enduring impact on the literary and entertainment world, particularly for her iconic portrayal of female friendships and relationships in Sex and the City.

Bushnell is the winner of the 2006 Matrix Award for books (other winners include Joan Didion and Amy Tan), and a recipient of the Albert Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award.

Bushnell's work has famously appeared in Vogue, Esquire, The New York Observer and many other publications.

Performance Dates

Wednesday 7 February, 2024
London
London Palladium

Friday 2 February
Southampton
Mayflower

Saturday 3 February
Nottingham
Royal Concert Hall
Sunday 4 February
Cardiff
Wales Millennium Centre

Tuesday 6 February
Manchester
Opera House

Friday 9 February
Glasgow
King's Theatre

Saturday 10 February
Edinburgh
Festival Theatre

Sunday 11 February
Birmingham
Symphony Hall

Monday 12 February
Oxford
New Theatre

Wednesday 14 February
Brighton
Dome

Thursday 15 February
Leicester
De Montfort Hall

Sunday 18 February
Southend
Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 3 November.




2023 Regional Awards


