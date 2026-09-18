CONSTELLATIONS to Make Deaf-Led Debut at Merton Arts Space

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A new Deaf-led production of Nick Payne's award-winning Constellations has been developed in British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English, making Deaf culture part of the play itself. It runs at Merton Arts Space in Wimbledon from 17 to 20 September 2026.

Presented by Hear Art, the production marks the first commissioned directing role for pioneering Deaf actor and theatre-maker Charlotte Arrowsmith (Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare's Globe, This Is Going to Hurt). It brings Deaf and hearing artists together on stage and behind the scenes, with British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English used throughout.

Constellations follows Marianne and Roland as their relationship unfolds in countless different ways across parallel worlds. A single word, decision or chance meeting can change everything, taking them from their first meeting through love, separation and loss.

In Hear Art's production, BSL and spoken English become part of the play's parallel worlds and the different versions of Marianne and Roland's relationship.

Deaf actor Stephen Collins (Dune: Part One, Sliced, Reunion) plays Roland. His stage credits include work with Graeae, Deafinitely Theatre, Leeds Playhouse and Shakespeare's Globe. Kitty Devlin (Bridgerton) plays Marianne. Kitty is hard of hearing in one ear, which led her to learn BSL. She also works as a Communication Support Worker.

Stephen Collins said: “Constellations is a well-loved play, but bringing Deaf artists into the heart of it creates something entirely new. Deaf culture and BSL become another universe within the story.”

Kitty Devlin said: “Exploring Nick Payne's beautiful script through BSL with a Deaf-led team is an absolute privilege.”

Director Charlotte Arrowsmith made history as the first Deaf BSL actor to appear in a mainstream Royal Shakespeare Company production, playing Cassandra in Troilus and Cressida. She later became the first Deaf actor to understudy a principal hearing role for the company during The Taming of the Shrew.

Her other credits include Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare's Globe, Macbeth at Leeds Playhouse and the television series This Is Going to Hurt and Entitled

Charlotte Arrowsmith said: “This is my first commissioned role as a director, and I'm proud we've created something genuinely collaborative where Deaf and hearing creatives share one vision. For me, this production feels like a chance to finally exhale.”

For Hear Art, taking on a play as well known as Constellations is an important step. BSL is not being added as a translation of a finished production. It is part of how the story is told, with Deaf culture and visual language running through the performances and creative choices.

Hear Art Creative Director Sam Arnold said: “Theatre is a visual art form and Deaf-led productions belong on that stage. Charlotte has transformed this play into something magical.”

The project continues Hear Art's work to put Deaf creatives in leading roles across theatre, film and live events, create paid opportunities on stage and behind the scenes, and make work that Deaf and hearing audiences can experience together.

Its previous work includes four Deaf-led short films and Shaping Tomorrow, a five-part video podcast made with a 90% Deaf production team.

The production is supported by the Mayor of London's Culture and Community Spaces at Risk Programme and Merton Council.

Constellations runs at Merton Arts Space, Wimbledon, from 17 to 20 September 2026.

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