CONSTELLATIONS, DAFFODILS and MEDEA Set for Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse 2027 Season

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Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse Theatres revealed new productions for 2027, the second season led by Creative Director Nathan Powell. 2027 at the Everyman begins with Constellations by Nick Payne, a unique and electrifying story that has delighted audiences worldwide. From 17 April to 8 May (Press Night 22 April), the Everyman breathes new life into this contemporary classic, capturing its cosmic magic for Liverpool and conjuring its exhilarating multiverse.

Liverpool writer Sean McLoughlin's Daffodils, from 3 to 12 June, is a turbulent story that examines family, neglect, and professional ambition. It asks whether a teacher can care too much, and whether the right thing might also be terribly wrong. McLoughlin is a graduate of Young Everyman Playhouse (YEP), the trust's free creative training programme.

YEP continues to provide vital free opportunities for young people from Merseyside to experience working in a theatre setting and build the skills needed for roles such as actors, directors, producers, writers and technicians. As part of this programme, each YEP cohort stages their own production on the Everyman's main stage. 2027's 14-17 cohort will present Age is Revolting, a poignant story by Abi Zakarian that blends comedy and fantasy with deeper themes as a group of teenagers are transformed into their 80-year-old selves after a boring music lesson. As they navigate back to the present day, they'll gain a new understanding of age and how it shapes their experience of the world.

Olivier Award-winning writer Chris Bush brings Medea, a fiery new version of the Euripides classic, to Liverpool from 25 September to 16 October (Press Night 30 September). The Everyman's Medea is an urgent dissection of female rage and celebrity fixation. A funny and furious clash between one of the greatest Greek tragedies and the modern world's unblinking gaze.

Constellations, Daffodils and Medea all form part of the Everyman's 'Made in Liverpool' programme. All three shows cost just £66, with a free poster-gramme/memento for each production. The Everyman & Playhouse are committed to keeping ticket prices low to keep theatre accessible and affordable, let more people enjoy live performances, and reduce the risk for audiences seeing new plays.

Community Week at the Everyman

The Everyman and Playhouse's third annual Community Week will take place from 21 June 2027. This celebrates the theatre's work with community and education groups across Liverpool, and this year will feature performances from The Blue Coat School Liverpool, with their own adaptation of The Odyssey; YEP x Alder Hey, showcasing the creative work of 8-13-year-olds who are all outpatients of Alder Hey Children's Hospital; and Positive Impact, showcasing their young people.

On 24 June, the Everyman will host a Creative Recovery event: an afternoon of workshops, concluding with an evening performance by community groups from across Liverpool City Region that use creativity to support recovery.

The Merseyside Creative Recovery Network programmes and delivers the event; it comprises people with lived experience of addiction and recovery, along with representatives from partner organisations including Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, Transform Theatre Group, Spider Project, Pink Flamingos, Collective Encounters, The Choir with No Name and Laugh for Life. Members proudly chose the name to reflect their collective voice, shared purpose, and regional impact. They shape direction, highlight barriers, connect communities, and programme this annual event. The group champions creativity as a force for wellbeing, confidence and purpose.

The Everyman has become a regular home for community groups in recovery, who now run sessions, rehearse, or meet regularly in the building, creating a lively, welcoming, sober creative hub, not as visitors, but as part of the artistic family.

Made in Liverpool

Constellations

A Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production

By Nick Payne

Directed by Yusra Warsama

Dates: 17 April – 8 May 2027

Performances: Monday – Saturday at 7.30 pm

Thursday Matinees: 1.30 pm

Saturday Matinees: 2 pm

Captioned Performances: 22 April & 1 May

Audio-Described Performance: 29 April

BSL Performance: 7 May

A love story where everything is possible

When Marianne and Roland meet, everything feels possible. But though their story could follow infinite paths, is the ending impossible to escape?

Constellations is a unique, electrifying love story, a mesmerising moment-to-moment journey as a relationship tumbles through time. From barbecues and beekeeping to string theory and quantum mechanics, Nick Payne's daring play is a head-spinning dive into the mysteries of love in a world where choices can always be different, and many potential futures might exist.

Winner of the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Play, Constellations has dazzled audiences worldwide since its 2012 premiere. Now the Everyman breathes new life into this contemporary classic, capturing its cosmic magic for Liverpool and conjuring its exhilarating multiverse on the extraordinary Everyman stage.

Daffodils

A Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production

By Sean McLoughlin

Directed by Nathan Powell

Dates: 3 – 12 June 2027

Performances: Monday – Saturday at 7.30 pm

Saturday Matinees: 2 pm

Captioned Performances: 7 & 11 June

Audio-Described Performance: 12 June

You can't control the truth

Known as 'James' to his family and 'Sir' to his students, Mr Stephens is the kind of English teacher who thinks knowledge is “gorgeous”. With a passion for his subject and fire in his heart, he hopes the kids he teaches will one day learn to love it too.

But not every student makes his job easy, and some are nearly impossible to reach. Demi Lyons is a kid other teachers call trouble, and when she joins James's Year 10 GCSE group, he braces for the struggles ahead. What he doesn't yet know is how far this job, and his life, will push him, or whether he'll survive with his career, health, or reputation intact.

Created by Liverpool writer Sean McLoughlin and directed by Everyman and Playhouse's Creative Director, Nathan Powell, Daffodils explores family, neglect and professional ambition. It asks whether a teacher can care too much, and whether the right thing might also be terribly wrong.

Age Is Revolting

A Young Everyman Playhouse production

By Abi Zakarian

Dates: 9 & 10 July 2027

Friday Performance: 7.30 pm

Saturday Performances: 3 pm and 7.30 pm

Captioned Performance: 9 July

Choir is for mad old people, right?

When a group of school kids rebel against their boring music lesson, they hit the wrong note and magically transform into their 80-year-old selves… and now live in a care home.

Suddenly, age, and their understanding of it, feels very relevant as they begin to navigate back to the present, no longer older, but maybe just a little wiser.

Medea

A Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production

By Chris Bush, after Euripides

Directed by Elin Schofield

Dates: 25 September – 16 October 2027

Performances: Monday – Saturday at 7.30 pm

Thursday Matinees: 1.30 pm

Saturday Matinees: 2 pm

Captioned Performances: 30 September & 9 October

Audio-Described Performance: 14 October

BSL Performance: 16 March

Ready for your close-up?

Meet Medea, former pop royalty who finds herself in free fall. Her career is on the rocks. Her husband Jason is trading her in for a younger model. Her kids are being bullied and the paparazzi are camped out on the lawn. It's enough to make anyone do something drastic…

As a last roll of the dice, Medea invites the cameras inside – a tell-all documentary to capture the real her. But can she even say who that is anymore? All she knows is that the world is watching, and her audience demands a show. Medea has been underestimated her whole life – it's time to demonstrate what she's really capable of.

A fiery new version of the Euripides classic by Olivier Award-winning writer Chris Bush and directed by Elin Schofield, Medea is an urgent dissection of female rage and celebrity fixation. A funny and furious clash between one of the greatest Greek tragedies and the modern world's unblinking gaze.

Previously Announced at the Everyman

A Skull in Connemara

A Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production

By Martin McDonagh

Directed by Chris Sonnex

Dates: 20 February – 13 March 2027

Performances: Monday – Saturday at 7.30 pm

Thursday Matinees: 1.30 pm

Saturday Matinees: 2 pm

Audio-Described Performance: 13 March

BSL Performance: 6 March

The past is never dead and gone

Back in 2024, Martin McDonagh's The Lieutenant of Inishmore hurled a bucket of blood-spattered comedy across the Everyman's stage. Now its director, Chris Sonnex, returns with A Skull in Connemara – McDonagh's fearsomely funny dig through the dirt of rural County Galway.

Mick and Mairtin have been hired as gravediggers – not to bury, but to exhume the bones of those who died years before. Every year, this macabre task makes space for more bodies – but in this tiny village, rumours and secrets are never far below ground. It may seem like the past has been buried, but you never know what might get dug up with the dead.

Volatile, unsettling and wickedly comic, A Skull in Connemara is a dark and daring creation – an outrageous gem from the award-winning writer of The Pillowman and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Tickets for the Everyman season are priced from £11 – £41.

See all three 'Made in Liverpool' shows (Constellations, Daffodils, Medea) for £66.

Liverpool Playhouse 2027 Season

The 2027 Liverpool Playhouse season also promises an exciting range of titles, packed with everything from classic tales to eagerly anticipated stage adaptations, including The Signalman, A Thousand Splendid Suns, The King's Speech and Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift, along with Million Dollar Quartet, Imitating the Dog's Remember Romeo, Oh Zeus! and the thrilling Strangers on a Train, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, plus Savage, a new play about the inimitable Liverpool legend, Lily Savage!

The Playhouse also continues its commitment to bringing theatre experiences to the youngest audiences with a host of family productions. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Pip and Posy, Zog and the Flying Doctors and Mog, the Forgetful Cat offer plenty of opportunities for families to discover the joy of live theatre.

At the Playhouse

The Haunting of Hill House

Based on the novel by Shirley Jackson

Dates: Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026

Press Night: Tuesday 3 November at 7.30 pm

Ivo Graham: Orange Crush

Date: 11 November 2026

Nish Kumar: Angry Humour From a Really Nice Guy

Date: 12 November 2026

Flo & Joan: With Feeling

Dates: 13 & 14 November 2026

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 10 Hrs 50 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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