COLAB Theatre Presents THE WEST, Beginning Next Week

From the makers of CROOKS 1926 comes a new immersive experience bringing the Wild West to the heart of South London. Blending theatre, gaming and escape rooms, The West invites audiences into COLAB's bespoke venue to learn cowboy tricks, catch bandits, gamble, rob a bank and smoke out the traitor in their midst. As they roam free through the different areas, shooting the breeze with the characters or just plain shooting, they take on missions and play to win.

Bertie Watkins said, "This show is doing something that no other performance has ever done. We've had people in the testers whose eyes widen when they realise what we're achieving in the background mechanics and it's wonderful to see. It's taking audience integration to a whole new level utilising meta narratives and we're really excited to see what happens. This one is for the hard-core immersive fans while also having enough moonshine, carnival games and thick theatre for people who want to take a back seat and watch the chaos unfold."

Established in 2012 COLAB Theatre, focuses on creating immersive and interactive theatre. Its mission is to put audiences centre stage in fantastical worlds that allow them to tell the story for themselves. Combining authentic immersive theatre with cutting-edge production and classic story-telling techniques, COLAB enables its audiences to navigate the space, stor and characters, to whatever degree they wish. The shows are designed to provide a rewarding experience that offers excitement, thrill and intrigue to the seasoned immersive theatre goer or newcomer alike. Past productions have included CROOKS and CROOKS 1926, Hunted and Fifth Column.