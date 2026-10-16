CIRQUE BERSERK! to Return to the West End's Garrick Theatre This October
The show will feature acts including the renowned Globe of Death alongside aerial performances and clowns.
Cirque Berserk! will return to London's West End for a strictly limited run this autumn. With a new production directed by Matt Page, the show will run at the Garrick Theatre from 21 until 31 October.
One of Britain's biggest and boldest theatre-circus spectaculars, Cirque Berserk! reimagines the big top for the theatre stage, combining jaw-dropping thrills and skills created especially for the stage. Blending traditional circus artistry with a world-class troupe of acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil stuntmen, the show promises an electrifying spectacle with dazzling stunts and edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Full casting will be announced at a later date.
With performances taking place throughout the October half-term holidays, Cirque Berserk! is offering 'Half Price for Half Term!', with children aged 15 and under able to attend for half-price. Tickets are now on sale and available via https://nimaxtheatres.com/shows/cirque-berserk/.
CIRQUE BERSERK!
GARRICK THEATRE
2 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0HH
Box Office: 0330 333 4811
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
- Wednesday 21 Oct – 7pm
- Thursday 22 Oct – 3pm & 7pm
- Friday 23 Oct – 7pm
- Saturday 24 Oct – 4.30pm & 7.30pm
- Sunday 25 Oct – 1pm, 4pm & 7.30pm
- Monday 26 Oct – 3pm & 7pm
- Tuesday 27 Oct – 3pm & 7pm
- Wednesday 28 Oct – 3pm & 7pm
- Thursday 29 Oct – 3pm & 7pm
- Friday 30 Oct – 3pm & 7pm
- Saturday 31 Oct – 1pm, 4pm & 7.30pm
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