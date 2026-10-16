CIRQUE BERSERK! to Return to the West End's Garrick Theatre This October

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Cirque Berserk! will return to London's West End for a strictly limited run this autumn. With a new production directed by Matt Page, the show will run at the Garrick Theatre from 21 until 31 October.

One of Britain's biggest and boldest theatre-circus spectaculars, Cirque Berserk! reimagines the big top for the theatre stage, combining jaw-dropping thrills and skills created especially for the stage. Blending traditional circus artistry with a world-class troupe of acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil stuntmen, the show promises an electrifying spectacle with dazzling stunts and edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

With performances taking place throughout the October half-term holidays, Cirque Berserk! is offering 'Half Price for Half Term!', with children aged 15 and under able to attend for half-price. Tickets are now on sale and available via https://nimaxtheatres.com/shows/cirque-berserk/.

CIRQUE BERSERK!

GARRICK THEATRE

2 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0HH

Box Office: 0330 333 4811

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday 21 Oct – 7pm

Thursday 22 Oct – 3pm & 7pm

Friday 23 Oct – 7pm

Saturday 24 Oct – 4.30pm & 7.30pm

Sunday 25 Oct – 1pm, 4pm & 7.30pm

Monday 26 Oct – 3pm & 7pm

Tuesday 27 Oct – 3pm & 7pm

Wednesday 28 Oct – 3pm & 7pm

Thursday 29 Oct – 3pm & 7pm

Friday 30 Oct – 3pm & 7pm

Saturday 31 Oct – 1pm, 4pm & 7.30pm

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