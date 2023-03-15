CHOIR!CHOIR!CHOIR! To Tour the UK With a New Show

As their debut tour kicks off this Friday in Dublin, internationally renowned Choir!Choir!Choir! will be returning to the UK and Ireland once again with a brand new tour for Autumn 2023. Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman are coming to venues all across the UK with a brand new show!

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 17th March with London going on sale on 24th March from www.choirchoirchoir.com/what-is-choir/.

Opening in Newcastle on Monday 2nd October, this talented duo who have been joined on stage by the likes of David Byrne, Patti Smith, Rufus Wainwright and Rick Astley, are ready to blow audience away with their brand new show. Following Newcastle they will head to Winchester, Dublin, Bristol, London and Cardiff.

Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman (AKA "DaBu") started Choir! Choir! Choir! as a weekly drop-in singing event in February 2011. Equal parts singing, comedy, and community-building, the night unfolds like a dream: you get a lyric sheet at the door, DaBu teach you the vocal arrangement, and a video is recorded. Everyone has a ball and goes home feeling great!

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a show where the crowd is the star. Every show, Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman create something electric with the audience - it's comedy, it's interactive, and it's all about the audience. There are no auditions - show up and they'll have you singing in harmony in no time! It is a night that sparks into something so much greater than the sum of its parts.

Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube amassing millions of views on their videos.

Tour Dates

OCTOBER

02.10.23 NEWCASTLE, Newcastle Tyne Theatre

04.10.23 WINCHESTER, Theatre Royal

05.10.23 DUBLIN, Olympia

14.10.23 LONDON, Bloomsbury

16.10.23 BRIGHTON, Theatre Royal