CABARET: The Kit Kat Club at Selfridges to Open For Christmas Season

The immersive destination opens on 29 November

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Cabaret

On 29th November, Selfridges London is set to welcome a scene-stealing world-first from The Kit Kat Club. CABARET: The Kit Kat Club at Selfridges is an immersive destination where visitors can enjoy Champagne cocktails and cuvées from Moët & Chandon, the show’s Official Champagne Partner.

Imagined by Cabaret set and costume designer, Tom Scutt, this is the destination for grown-up festive celebrations that are flamboyant and dramatic in the centre of W1. Tickets are available from today 3 November at Selfridges.com.

A world first where the seven-time Olivier award winning theatre production takes over the Lounge on the fourth floor of Selfridges, for a unique bar experience. Guests can enjoy Champagne cocktails and cuvées from Moët & Chandon, the show’s Official Champagne Partner, whilst being transported to Weimar Germany by the smash-hit production’s Prologue dancers at select moments throughout the day and evening. 

Cabaret costumes and archival pieces will be viewable up close, whilst limited edition merchandise exclusive to Selfridges will also be on sale. Cabaret:  The Kit Kat Club at Selfridges opens from 29 November for 5 weeks from 12pm – 10pm daily. Reservations open from 3 November for both counter and tables.

The producers of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB said: “Since our production of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB opened in London in 2021, both the musical itself and the pre-show entertainment that invites audiences into its world have been widely described as one of the greatest theatrical experiences in the West End. When we heard about Selfridges’ festive theme being ‘Showtime!’, we knew we’d found our perfect partnership, as well as the most brilliant space on their 4th Floor to take the decadence of the Kit Kat Club outside of our building for the very first time. The most unique theatrical experience in the West End now meets the most unique retail destination in the West End. We have really enjoyed collaborating with Selfridges to bring some real magic to the Christmas season.”

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (London) said on social media:

This Christmas, we're taking over @Selfridges - with a unique bar experience on Floor 4 featuring regular performances from our Prologue company, a window display on Duke Street and retail space on the Ground Floor selling never-seen-before merchandise and Kit Kat Club souvenirs.

Photo Credit: Selfridges




