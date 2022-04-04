CABARET, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Take Home Critics Circle Awards; Full List!

Yesterday, the 31st annual Critics Circle Theatre Awards were given. Among the top winners was Cabaret, which took home three top honors at this year's ceremony.

The Critics' Circle Theatre Awards, founded in 1989, are run by Drama Section of The Critics' Circle, which has existed since 1913 to protect and promote cultural criticism in the UK.

Since the Awards' inception, the theatre critics, consisting entirely of respected and influential working journalists, have prided themselves on offering something unique on the packed theatre awards circuit. Each member of the Drama Section independently casts their vote based on personal choice, free of any discussion or industry influence, ensuring a highly democratic voting process.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best New Play (The Michael Billington Award)

Best of Enemies

Best Musical (The Peter Hepple Award)

Spring Awakening

Best Actor

Ben Daniels (The Normal Heart)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley (Cabaret)

Best Shakespearean Performance (The Trewin Award)

Cush Jumbo (Hamlet)

Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret)

Best Designer

Tom Scutt (Cabaret)

Most Promising Playwright

Zadie Smith (The Wife of Willesden)

Igor Memic (Old Bridge)

Most Promising Newcomer (The Jack Tinker Award)

Stuart Thompson (Spring Awakening)

Samuel Creasy (The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage)

Commendations for Exceptional Theatre-Making During Lockdown

National Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre

Original Theatre Company

Old Vic

Nica Burns