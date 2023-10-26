Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The Broadway Podcast Network announces the debut of “I Can Sing!”, the unofficial “Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream” recap podcast, hosted by Rich Hawkins.

The podcast celebrates the very nonsense that happens when you combine reality TV and musical theater. Episodes will air weekly, featuring a special guest straight from the world of stage and screen to take a deeply analytical look at the latest episode of the hit UK reality competition show. The first episode is now available, featuring West End star Jessica Daley (OVER THE RAINBOW.)

"There's nothing I love more than the holy trinity of pop music, musical theater, and reality TV. The stars aligned in the 2000s with a string of reality competition shows to find West End stars, and it has come right back around with ‘Mamma Mia!: I Have A Dream.' I'm absurdly excited to be partnering with Broadway Podcast Network and recapping the campest nonsense on TV,” Hawkins said.

Rich Hawkins is a reality TV nut, social media addict (@thebaldestbitch), and musical theater lover. At age 17, he became obsessed with reality TV competition shows looking for West End stars and turned that obsession into his debut podcast, “I Can Sing!”

To listen to “I Can Sing!,” visit BPN.FM/ICanSing or wherever you get your podcasts.

