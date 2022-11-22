Britney Will Transfer FRIENDS AND NOTHING MORE To Soho Theatre

Award-winning duo and Edinburgh favourites Britney are transferring to London's Soho Theatre with their critically acclaimed hour Friends And Nothing More. The show runs from Monday 12th December - Thursday 22nd December 2022 with tickets available from www.sohotheatre.com/shows/britney-friends-and-nothing-more.

Fresh from their sold-out (with extra shows added) Edinburgh Fringe run as well as a universally adored BBC Three pilot, BRITNEY, (Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson) are getting ready to take Soho Theatre by storm with a sketch show about love. But which of these two girls will you fancy more?

At the heart of Friends And Nothing More is Ellen and Charly's 15 year friendship, and their desire for attention and love - disclaimer, both are currently single! As HELL! Will they find love at one of their shows? (Why else would they be performing sketch comedy?) Will Ellen and Charly fall in love with each other - crazier things have happened, right? Or, will they remain - like the song Charly genuinely wrote when Ellen came out to her - "Friends and Nothing More"?

Expect sketches on dating apps and social media, Disney's 1991 classic Beauty and the Beast, gender reveal parties, and how they both froze on stage at their Year 11 Christmas Talent Show. There will be songs. There will be 'satire'. There might well be Adult Heelies. This is a show you do not want to miss!

Charly and Ellen's chemistry is irrefutable; they perform with the warmness and quick wit of two people who have been finishing each other's sentences for 15 years - likely because they have, after meeting at the tender age of 14. Both are exceptional actresses and comedians in their own right, with incredible and natural comedy timing - their personality oozes on stage, making their sketches rich and believable and their audiences entertained throughout.

BRITNEY, brought their first show, Britney, to the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe and 2017 VAULT Festival, where it was recommended by The Guardian, London Evening Standard and Time Out. Britney then went to the Battersea Arts Centre for two sell-out runs, and in April 2019 and August 2021 they sold out at London's Soho Theatre. Their sophomore hour, John, was about an attempt to make a documentary while they Greyhound-Bussed around America as naive teens.

Lifelong friends, BRITNEY have been writing together since they were approximately 14 years old - so watch as they take Soho Theatre by storm.