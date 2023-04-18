Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brand New Children's Theatre Festival Set For Coram's Fields

The festival opens on 28 and 29 July, with previews from 22 July and running until 28 August.

Apr. 18, 2023 
Brand New Children's Theatre Festival Set For Coram's Fields

Acclaimed children's drama school Perform today announce Central London's first ever children's theatre festival, opening this summer in Coram's Fields, Bloomsbury. The six-week festival includes four musicals, including two original productions and opens on 28 and 29 July, with previews from 22 July and running until 28 August.

The line-up includes, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Lost The Plot Theatrical's smash hit musical adventure for 2-7-year-olds. For 3-8-year-olds, Elephant and Piggie's "We are in a play!" will be staged, based on Mo Willems book Elephant and Piggie, and directed by Steve Elias. Following this, Perform's brand-new Caribbean adventure titled Mermaids & Pirates, will be presented for ages 4-11. Finally, for ages 7-14 Perform have produced another original show, The Dream, inspired by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, rebooted for a new generation.

Lucy Quick, Principal of Perform said today: "We are thrilled to launch London's first ever tailor-made Children's Theatre Festival, Perform in the Park, in Coram's Fields this July and August. With a diverse programme of entertainment on offer including two brand new musicals - children will not only see some brilliant shows but also enjoy spending time in the park before and after. With ticket prices starting at Â£14.50, we hope that means that many families will be able to enjoy this unique theatre experience this summer. "




