Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Boxing Day Sale: tickets from just £25 for TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

Tina Turner was one of the greatest musical artists the world has ever seen. From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her triumphant transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them!

Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her much-loved hits, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we know and love. Now celebrating five years in the West End and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, this smash hit musical is written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

During her incredible life, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history.

Offers and validity

Monday - Thursday evenings (Feb to March)
Was £36 - Now 25
Was £48 - Now £35
Was £60 - Now £50
Was £72 - Now £55
Was £84 - Now £60
Was £96 - Now £70
Was £114 - Now £90
Was £149 - Now £120

Monday - Thursday evening (Jan)
Was £36 - Now £30
Was £48 - Now £40
Was £60 - Now £50
Was £72 - Now £55
Was £84 - Now £60
Was £96 - Now £70
Was £114 - Now £90
Was £149 - Now £120

Friday all
Was £42 - Now £35
Was £54 - Now £45
Was £72 - Now £55
Was £84 - Now £65
Was £102 - Now £75
Was £107 - Now £85
Was £149 - Now £125

Thursday matinee all
Was £30 - Now £20
Was £48 - Now £35
Was £60 - Now £35
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £96 - Now £55
Was £114 - Now £80

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from from 08 January 2024 - 31 March 2024.
(Excl. Saturday performances)

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

1
Video: TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
Video: TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday

Sunday 26 November would have marked Tina Turner’s 84th birthday. To honour her, stars from TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and accompanist Marco Gerace have recorded a special acoustic version of Simply the Best.  Check out the video here!

