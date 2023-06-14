Book Review: DRAMA GAMES FOR EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE, by Alanna Beeken

“The play’s the thing.”

Through play, children learn about themselves and the world. Play can make difficult things – such as getting to grips with a Shakespearean text – fun and accessible.

Which is why the release of Drama Games for Exploring Shakespeare, the latest in a series of books for teachers, workshop leaders and directors, is a welcome tool to bring the Bard alive for students.

The book’s games are aimed at children aged from six to 10, but I think those outside the recommended age range could well benefit from having a go too.

In practical terms, the book from the Coram Shakespeare Schools Foundation (with a useful foreword by Paterson Joseph) is small enough to pop into a handbag or briefcase, and easily cart about from school to home and rehearsal venues. I can imagine standing on a crowded bus or train, and feel comfortable clutching the relatively slim edition with one hand, while holding onto a pole for dear life with the other one.

It’s also marvellously laid out. Broken into six sections – warm-ups and general games, story and word-building, introducing Shakespeare’s language, activating Shakespeare’s language, character, and staging – you can find what you want quickly. The name of each section is also handily printed on the side of the pages to remind you where you are.

I also love the box at the end of each activity, telling you how many people can take part, the age group and the time it takes to carry out each game.

There’s also a short summary underneath outlining what the game offers the children. For instance, Imagination, Improvisation, Storytelling and Teamwork are listed under the game I Am… While Energy and Focus are displayed under my favourite game called The King’s Coming.

In addition, there are appendices, with a ten-point summary of Macbeth, the play highlighted here, along with a clear example of concise character cards.

Best of all, the index section at the back is a thing to behold. The games are itemised not only according to skills, but also by alphabetical order. No matter how frazzled or fatigued the leader of the group might feel, it will be relatively straightforward to find something in a hurry.

I also admire the tone of Drama Games for Exploring Shakespeare. Author Alanna Beeken – an English and Drama graduate, who works in arts education – sets things out in a logical fashion, without losing any of the creativity or impact of the activities.

I can only wish my English teacher had a copy of this sparky, little volume when I was first struggling with Shakespeare. Instead, I suffered monotone readings from a horn-rimmed schoolmistress, who missed passing on the impact and delight of Shakespeare’s magical words.

Today’s students and junior cast members will be far luckier than I was if their teachers and directors are able to dip in and pull out some of these lively exercises. And many young lives will be transformed when they connect with Shakespeare’s world and all it can offer.

Drama Games for Exploring Shakespeare is published by Nick Hern Books, and is available now in paperback, £12.99, or ebook.