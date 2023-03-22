Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blippi Returns To The UK With Brand New Show BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR

The production opens at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow on 8 July before touring.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Blippi Returns To The UK With Brand New Show BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR

Following the success of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated UK debut show, Blippi: The Musical, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment with Carter Dixon McGill Productions are proud to announce that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will see the return of the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across the UK. The production opens at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow on 8 July before touring to Edinburgh, Barnstable, London, Peterborough, Oxford, Kingston, Portsmouth, High Wycombe and Hull until 23 September.

Stephen Shaw founder and co-president of Round Room Live, said today, "With brand new music, characters, and even the Blippi-Mobile, we're thrilled to bring Blippi to more kids and families around the UK in a brand new show. We're excited for audiences to create memorable Blippi experiences, with the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they've never seen before."

Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment added, "It's very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world. Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!"

Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. It has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 60 million fans around the world. It is also available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle. Meekah, Blippi's creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi's Treehouse on Amazon and she also has her own YouTube channel.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour go on sale on 24 March with pre-sales beginning on 22 March. For tickets and additional information, visit https://blippiontour.com

Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So, get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the production.

A limited number of post-show photo experience passes will be available for purchase in each city. Details about purchasing these passes can be found at the venue website.

For further information please visit: https://blippiontour.com

Tour Dates

SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

8 - 9 July

Box office: 0141 248 3000 / www.sec.co.uk/whats-on

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

13 - 14 July

Box office: 0131 228 1155 / www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on

Queens Theatre, Barnstable

18 - 22 July

Box office: 01271 316523 / www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/whats-on

Alexandra Palace, London

28 July - 6 August

Box office: 020 8365 4343 / www.alexandrapalace.com/theatre/whats-on

New Theatre, Peterborough

9 - 13 August

Box office: 01733 852992 / newtheatre-peterborough.com/whats-on

Oxford Playhouse, Oxford

16 - 26 August

Box office: 01865 305305 / www.oxfordplayhouse.com/whats-on

Rose Theatre, Kingston

29 August - 9 September

Box office: 020 8174 0090 / rosetheatre.org/whats-on

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

11 - 13 September

Box office: 023 9264 9000 / www.newtheatreroyal.com/whats-on

Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

18 - 20 September

Box office: 0343 310 0060 / wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/whatson

Bonus Arena, Hull

23 September

Box office: 01482 456220 / www.bonusarenahull.com/whats-on/




Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton
Aptly kicking off its UK Tour in James’ hometown – and that of his protagonist detective Roy Grace – this stage adaptation by Shaun McKenna is capably performed and authentically menacing in its simplicity, but a problem with pacing prevents it from fulfilling its full potential.
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman Photo
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman
Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. 
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With The Magical Dead Cat Tour Photo
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'
Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live tour to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester.
Photos: First Look at THEY DONT PAY? WE WONT PAY! at Mercury Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's production of They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Guy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music HallGuy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music Hall
March 22, 2023

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the beloved classic Under Milk Wood, award-winning solo performer Guy Masterson brings Dylan Thomas' most famous and enduring work to Wilton's Music Hall for one week only.
Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary TourPhotos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
March 21, 2023

Brand new production photographs of the cast of Titanic The Musical have been released  (21 March 2023) as the show continues its journey of the UK and Ireland.
Creative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London PalladiumCreative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London Palladium
March 21, 2023

FOURTH WALL LIVE has announced the full creative team, band, singers and dancers joining Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE at the London Palladium.
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
March 21, 2023

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up TourExtra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
March 21, 2023

Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
share