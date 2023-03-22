Blippi Returns To The UK With Brand New Show BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR

Following the success of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated UK debut show, Blippi: The Musical, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment with Carter Dixon McGill Productions are proud to announce that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will see the return of the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across the UK. The production opens at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow on 8 July before touring to Edinburgh, Barnstable, London, Peterborough, Oxford, Kingston, Portsmouth, High Wycombe and Hull until 23 September.

Stephen Shaw founder and co-president of Round Room Live, said today, "With brand new music, characters, and even the Blippi-Mobile, we're thrilled to bring Blippi to more kids and families around the UK in a brand new show. We're excited for audiences to create memorable Blippi experiences, with the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they've never seen before."

Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment added, "It's very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world. Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!"

Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. It has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 60 million fans around the world. It is also available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle. Meekah, Blippi's creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi's Treehouse on Amazon and she also has her own YouTube channel.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour go on sale on 24 March with pre-sales beginning on 22 March. For tickets and additional information, visit https://blippiontour.com

Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So, get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the production.

A limited number of post-show photo experience passes will be available for purchase in each city. Details about purchasing these passes can be found at the venue website.

Tour Dates

SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

8 - 9 July

Box office: 0141 248 3000 / www.sec.co.uk/whats-on

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

13 - 14 July

Box office: 0131 228 1155 / www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on

Queens Theatre, Barnstable

18 - 22 July

Box office: 01271 316523 / www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/whats-on

Alexandra Palace, London

28 July - 6 August

Box office: 020 8365 4343 / www.alexandrapalace.com/theatre/whats-on

New Theatre, Peterborough

9 - 13 August

Box office: 01733 852992 / newtheatre-peterborough.com/whats-on

Oxford Playhouse, Oxford

16 - 26 August

Box office: 01865 305305 / www.oxfordplayhouse.com/whats-on

Rose Theatre, Kingston

29 August - 9 September

Box office: 020 8174 0090 / rosetheatre.org/whats-on

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

11 - 13 September

Box office: 023 9264 9000 / www.newtheatreroyal.com/whats-on

Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

18 - 20 September

Box office: 0343 310 0060 / wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/whatson

Bonus Arena, Hull

23 September

Box office: 01482 456220 / www.bonusarenahull.com/whats-on/