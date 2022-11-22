Black Friday: Save up to 45% on HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Grab tickets from just £25!
Save up to 45% on Heathers The Musical
Following two smash hit London seasons and the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical, Heathers The Musical Is Back!
Welcome to Westerberg High where Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers and her dreams of popularity may finally come true, mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody...
Wickedly funny and with dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers The Musical is based on the 1988 cult hit that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.
Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills. With direction from Andy Fickman and electrifying choreography by Gary Lloyd, this is one class production you can't afford to skip.
Band B: Was £67 - Now £45
Band C: Was £53 - Now £35
Band D: Was £45 - Now £25
Valid on performances from 22 November to 24 December 2022
(Excl. 26 November, 3 December, 10 December & 17 December)
Book by 5 December
