Black British Theatre Awards Announces 2021 Nominees; PHANTOM, CINDERELLA, PRINCE OF EGYPT, and More!

The Black British Theatre Awards (BBTAs), the UK's first award show to celebrate the excellence and influence of Black performers and creatives in the theatre industry, have announced the 2021 nominees.

Launched in 2019, and now in its third year, the BBTAs are making a bigger impact and reach than ever before. This year, the BBTAs will take place at the Old Finsbury Town Hall on Sunday 21 November 2021.

The BBTAs highlight excellence and leadership within the UK theatre sector through the acknowledgement and celebration of established and emerging diverse talent. An important part of the awards is to champion the legacy of Black theatre pioneers and their visionary contributions. The BBTAs support and inspire young Black talent through award recognition and a year round outreach programme, creating an impact by facilitating pathways from the educational system into the arts and empowering diverse talent to create and tell their stories. The purpose of the movement is for Black talent to be recognised and represented throughout the UK theatre sector.

Over the past year, with many shows being streamed and/or performed live, there has been a plethora of innovative and ground-breaking theatre. The BBTAs will highlight the exceptional Black artists and creatives on and off stage during this time of national cultural recovery. The presence of Black talent in all aspects of theatre is more important than ever to ensure that the return to theatre is dynamic and diverse than ever. This year's nominees demonstrate the abundance of talent and showcase excellence across UK theatre, as well as the broader arts and cultural landscape.

Creatives Group

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD FOR A PLAY OR MUSICAL

Anthony Simpson-Pike, Lava, Bush Theatre

Miranda Cromwell, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Tinuke Craig,The Color Purple - at Home, Curve, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Femi Temowo, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Ian Oakley, From Here, Chiswick Playhouse

Nadine Lee, Bagdad Cafe, The Old Vic

BEST PRODUCER AWARD

and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, West End Musical Celebration at Palace Theatre

Tanisha Spring, A Killer Party

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER AWARD

Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe, The Sun, The Moon and The Stars, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Ingrid Mackinnon, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Sarah Golding, Cruise, Duchess Theatre

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE IN A DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD

Joseph Sissens, The Statement, The Royal Ballet

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD

And Still We Dance!, Afro Dance Xplosion

Far From the Norm, BLKDOG

'Like Water', Ballet Black

BEST USE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY

Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, West End Musical Celebration at Palace Theatre

Ryan Carter, The Secret Society of Leading Ladies, Barn Theatre

Recognition Group (Body Of Work)

LIGHT AND SOUND RECOGNITION AWARD

Tony Gayle

COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION AWARD

Jodie-Simone Howe

BOOK AND LYRICS RECOGNITION AWARD

Annabel Mutale Reed

Benedict Lombe

Yomi Sode

MUSICAL DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD

Ian Oakley

Sean Green

CASTING DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD

Chandra Ruegg

Isabella Odoffin

Achievements Group

LGBTQ+ CHAMPION AWARD

Alex Thomas-Smith

Jay Perry

Nicole Raquel Dennis

BEST TEACHER OF PERFORMING ARTS AS A SUBJECT AWARD

Ashley Campbell, British Theatre Academy Hakeem Onibudo, Impact Dance Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance

BEST RECENT GRADUATE AWARD

Georgina Onuorah, Arts Educational Schools

Kayla Carter, Royal Academy of Music

Natasha May-Thomas, Urdang Academy

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Derek Griffiths MBE

Plays Group

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Jonsson, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Michael Balogun, Death of England, National Theatre

Omari Douglas, Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Isabel Adomakoh Young, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Lava, Bush Theatre

Tia Bannon, seven methods of killing kylie jenner, Royal Court Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Andrew French, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Ola Ayofe, After Life, National Theatre

Stephen K Amos, My Night With Reg, Turbine Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Anoushka Lucas, After Life, National Theatre

Aretha Ayeh, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Rosalind Eleazar, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST PRODUCTION PLAY

and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

J'Ouvert, Harold Pinter Theatre

Lava, Bush Theatre

Musicals Group

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Ivano Turco, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Liam Tamne, The Prince Of Egypt, Dominion Theatre

Tyrone Huntley, Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Lucy St. Louis, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Marisha Wallace, Hairspray The Musical, London Coliseum

Shanay Holmes, Disenchanted

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Ashley Samuels, Hairspray the Musical, London Coliseum

Caleb Roberts, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

John Pfumojena, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Gloria Onitiri, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Natasha May-Thomas, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Tanisha Spring, The Prince Of Egypt, Dominion Theatre

BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION AWARD

The Color Purple - at Home, Curve, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome

The Last Five Years, Minack Theatre

West End Musical Celebration, Palace Theatre

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith