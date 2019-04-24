BjÃ¶rn Ulvaeus's MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Holds Open Auditions

Executive producer Björn Ulvaeus and producer Ingrid Sutej are looking to find a young male performer to play 'Adam', one of the lead roles in MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at London's O2. Open Auditions will be held on Thursday 2 May 2019. The exciting new immersive theatrical dining experience will begin performances in London from 29 August 2019.

Björn Ulvaeus, Executive Producer, said, "We are excited to bring this new entertainment experience to London and we are looking to find a young male lead with a pop music background who has natural charm and charisma along with just the right amount of 'cheeky' humour. If you think that you are the right person and sing, act and dance, please come and meet us on Thursday 2 May."

If you like to entertain and get the party started, then this is the show for you. If you are interested in the role, you will need to be able to sing, act and move just a little. An ability to play the guitar would be useful but not essential.

Date: Thursday 2 May 2019

Venue: Pineapple Dance Studios, 7 Langley St, London WC2H 9JA

Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor

Playing Age: 22 - 28 years

Character: Adam is a cool, charismatic, charming guy with pop idol looks and a strong pop voice (not musical theatre). Adam is visiting his aunt Kate and her husband Nikos on the island of Skopelos. He is the type of 'bad boy' women love and has been known to break a few hearts in his time. He is staying on the island for a couple of months, working as a bartender in Nikos's taverna. He is enjoying his summer and is young, free and single until he meets Konstantina. As they get to know each other, they fall in love and Adam realises that his heart belongs to her... much to her father's horror.

Please bring a pop song of your choice that shows off your voice (with sheet music - no backing tracks or acapella songs please), along with a CV and headshot stapled back to back.

Please email any questions or submissions to info@mammamiatheparty.co.uk with subject line "Adam Auditions".

REGISTRATION COMMENCES AT 10:00 AND CLOSES AT 13:00

PRODUCTION DATES:

Rehearsals: Monday 15 July 2019

1st Preview: Thursday 29 August 2019

Opening Night: Thursday 19 September 2019

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is an immersive entertainment and dinner experience produced by Björn Ulvaeus, an original member of the Swedish pop group ABBA, and Ingrid Sutej, who has produced a variety of successful live music and entertainment productions across the UK and Europe.

The first production of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY opened in Stockholm, Sweden in January 2016 and was attended by all four members of ABBA. It is now in its third sold-out year.

Box Office: www.mammamiatheparty.co.uk / 0844 844 9545

Currently Booking to 18 November 2019

Recommended Age: 5+

Website: www.mammamiatheparty.co.uk





