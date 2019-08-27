Bernard Shaw's ARMS AND THE MAN Comes To The Bridewell Theatre

All's fair in love and war as a classic romantic triangle spins out of control in Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man, a humorous play that shows the futility of war and deals comedically with the hypocrisies of human nature. City of London theatre company Sedos presents a new production of the romantic comedy at the Bridewell Theatre, off Fleet Street, from 17-21 September 2019 for six performances.

Bernard Shaw (1856-1950) was an Irish playwright, critic, polemicist and political activist. He wrote more than sixty plays, including Pygmalion, Saint Joan and Major Barbara, and became the leading dramatist of his generation. In 1925 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

George Orwell said that Arms and the Man was written when Bernard Shaw was at the height of his powers as a dramatist: "It is probably the wittiest play he ever wrote, the most flawless technically, and in spite of being a very light comedy, the most telling."

The production has direction by Peter Foster, designs by Miranda Melville, lighting by Martin Walton and sound by Adam Coppard.

Raina Petkoff craves more out of life. Having read every book in the library, including all the romance novels, she's sure there is more in store for her - she wants adventure, she wants love, she wants to get the hell out of town. So, when a charming soldier on the hop from the battlefield clambers into her bedroom, what's a clever, practical minded girl to do? Offer him sanctuary, feed him chocolate and fall in love. It's only natural.

The problem is, she's already engaged. To the most eligible man in town. Raina needs to decide if she stays true to her gallant fiancé, or if she elopes with this dashing, mysterious stranger. Will the battlefield hero conquer her heart, or will the suitor with the most chocolate win?

Peter Foster, the director of Arms and the Man, commented: "When Sedos asked me to direct Bernard Shaw's most famous comedy, I jumped at the chance - who doesn't love a double romantic comedy with a topical message? Arms and the Man is a real play for today. Its themes of posing, social climbing, blackmail and talking about people behind their backs will really resonate with modern audiences. To misquote the final words of one of the characters: 'What a play! What a cast! Rehearsals have been the most fun in ages'."

