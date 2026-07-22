Benjamin Cain Will Lead PRIVATE PEACEFUL UK Tour

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Private Peaceful will return to the stage with fresh energy and timeless power for a UK tour. Beginning in September 2026, additional dates have now been added, extending the tour into February 2027.

Benjamin Cain, rising star and recent graduate from the BA Professional Acting course at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, will make his professional debut in this acclaimed one-person tour de force as Tommo Peaceful. Adapted and directed from Michael Morpurgo's novel by Simon Reade, the production sees a single actor conjure an entire world of characters, landscapes, and emotions. At once heartwarming and heartbreaking, Private Peaceful is both a moving family drama and a powerful reminder of the human cost of war.

Benjamin Cain said: “I am incredibly excited and grateful to be doing this play and to be working with so many brilliant themes. Simon has created such a relaxed atmosphere since the first audition and is so passionate, it will be a privilege to work with him.”

Simon Reade said: “Earlier this summer I saw a young actor in his graduating show at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School: Benjamin Cain. He was witty, truthful, strong yet vulnerable. I knew at once here was our new Peaceful. Ben was raised in a Dorset village. For him, this really is a story close to home. What an opportunity, for me as much as Ben, to revive Michael's contemporary classic of love and loss - this theatrical celebration of life.”

Tour Dates

The Private Peaceful tour will visit: Exeter Northcott Theatre (9-10 Sept); Lichfield Garrick Theatre (11-13 Sept); Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes (15 Sept); Victoria Wood Theatre Windermere (16 Sept); Lyceum, Edinburgh (17-19 Sept); Wilton's Music Hall, London (21-23 Sept); Harrogate Theatre (24-26 Sept); Theatre Royal Winchester (28-30 Sept); Hull Truck Theatre (1-3 Oct); Hall for Cornwall, Truro (6-7 Oct); Theatr Brycheiniog, Powys (8-9 Oct); Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (12-17 Oct); Malvern Theatres (21-25 Oct); Theatre Royal Wakefield (27-28 Oct); Connaught Theatre & Studio, Worthing (11 Nov); Curve, Leicester (17-19 Nov); Royal & Derngate, Northampton (25-30 Jan) and Blackpool Grand Theatre (1-3 Feb).

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