Ballet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera House

Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black return to the Linbury Theatre this autumn with two new works to commemorate their twentieth anniversary. They present the Say It Loud / Black Sun mixed programme, new to the Royal Opera House, exploring the company's vibrant history and celebrating their impact on the British ballet landscape.

Artistic Director Cassa Pancho's Say It Loud charts the struggles and inspiration behind the formation of the exciting and pioneering company, from the uncomfortable reasons behind Ballet Black's existence to the frenetic, creative energy that has seen them create an enviable repertoire and build a reputation as a necessary part of the British ballet industry.

Say It Loud is presented alongside Black Sun, choreographed by acclaimed South African choreographer Gregory Maqoma (Vuyani Dance Theatre). Featuring an original score by Michael 'Mikey J' Asante (Boy Blue), Black Sun is a work that draws energy from the sun and the moon giving rise to descendants of ancestors. These forces only meet to blacken, allowing us to draw from their powers as we prepare for life after life.

Founded in 2001, Ballet Black is an award-winning, neo-classical ballet company, dedicated to diversifying the ballet industry. The Company is made up of international dancers of Black and Asian descent and their entirely original repertoire covers a broad spectrum of ballet, from classical work to highly contemporary pieces. Their varied repertoire includes work from the best emerging and established choreographers, including Shobana Jeyasingh, Will Tuckett, Sophie Laplane, Arthur Pita, Gregory Maqoma, Annabelle Lopez-Ochoa, and Mthuthuzeli November.