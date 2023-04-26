Backyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace Theatre

After seven years of sold out shows at the Union Chapel, Islington, Backyard Cinema's critically acclaimed Romeo+Juliet returns, with a brand-new location, playing at the Alexandra Palace Theatre this summer, with eight shows between Tuesday 30 May - Sunday 4 June.

Backyard Cinema celebrates Baz Luhrmann's iconic 1996 Romeo+Juliet, with a truly special performance of the greatest love story ever told, reimagined for the stage. A choir brings the soundtrack to life performing versions of the famous movie soundtrack before, during and after the screening, including Young Hearts, Everybody's Free and Kissing You.

With over 100,000 tickets sold so far since its launch in 2016, this timeless classic brought to life by live performers has undergone an exciting evolution, with the show reimagined for a theatre space, and has four additional classic soundtrack songs performed by the choir, including; You and Me Song, Local God, and Doves Cry.

Dominic Davis, founder and CEO of Backyard Cinema, said, "It has been amazing to bring this show to so many people over the years, I still get goosebumps every time I watch it. As soon as I saw the rustic setting of the Alexandra Palace Theatre, I knew it would be the perfect location, it already looks like the theatre from the film, even before we enhanced it with Neon Crosses, candle lit aisles and giant stained glass windows featuring Leo himself!"

Alexandra Palace has recently undergone a huge refurbishment and comes with all the trimmings including theatre seating, street food, all important theatre snacks and drinks you can enjoy while watching the performance. This is date night on steroids!"

To find out more, check out the full schedule and to book, please visit backyardcinema.co.uk/london. And follow @backyardcinema on Instagram to keep updated.