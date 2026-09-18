BYMT PRESENTS '26 to Celebrate New Musicals at Woolwich Works

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

British Youth Music Theatre has announced the return of its annual seasonal celebration of new musicals to Woolwich Works on 6 December.

BYMT Presents '26 is a chance to dive into the future of musical theatre. For one night only, young performers and musicians from across BYMT's 2026 Season reunite to present standout numbers from the year's premieres at Greenwich Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Hull Truck Theatre and more.

With bold stories, unforgettable new songs, and extraordinary performers aged 11-21, BYMT Presents '26 is an opportunity to discover new musical writing, support emerging talent, and see productions at the start of their journey.

The event includes the announcement of the New Music Theatre Award (NMTA). This year's NMTA winner will join a growing list of artists whose work was first recognised by the Award, including: Will Jackson and Elinor Peregrin, with the 2026 NMTA-winning show Sea Change which premiered at Birmingham Hippodrome, Eden Tredwell, (The Glamification of Loki, Southwark Playhouse Elephant), Bethany Tennick and Iona Ramsay (Welcome to Serene, New Wolsey Theatre) and Martha Geelan and Jack Godfrey (Babies, New Wolsey Theatre). The prize includes development and dramaturgical support ahead of a full production in BYMT's 2027 season.

The 2026 season saw BYMT deliver work across the UK, with over 350 young performers, 25 emerging and established writers and composers, more than 100 production creatives and 24 training opportunities for future creatives.

Emily Gray, Creative Director, BYMT, said: "BYMT Presents '26 is a wonderful opportunity to bring together our community of young performers, musicians, creatives, families, supporters and industry friends to celebrate another extraordinary year of new musicals. As we return to Woolwich Works for a second year, we'll share some of the standout moments from our productions and development camps and look ahead to the stories our Young Company Panel are passionate about sharing in 2027.

The skill, commitment and creativity of our Young Company continues to inspire me and their work deserves to be seen and celebrated. Throughout the year, they have embraced ambitious new stories and helped bring brand-new musicals to life. We are proud to champion exceptional emerging and established writers and hope this will be a joyful evening that reminds us why investing in new stories, new voices and the next generation of theatre-makers matters so much.”

Alex, Young Company Panel member, said: “As a young company member, the most important part of BYMT Presents '26 for me is not only celebrating the amazing work of BYMT this season, but returning to the family you lived with: the forty people who supported you and you laughed with as you put together a whole musical in less than two weeks. Performing one last time with my cast is such a privilege - a privilege which I couldn't be more excited for - and a beautiful, heartfelt love letter and farewell to these shows as they go on to their next stages beyond BYMT.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 16 Hrs 45 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming