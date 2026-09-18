BYMT PRESENTS '26 to Celebrate New Musicals at Woolwich Works
Young performers and musicians will reunite to present highlights from productions at Greenwich Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Hull Truck Theatre and beyond.
British Youth Music Theatre has announced the return of its annual seasonal celebration of new musicals to Woolwich Works on 6 December.
BYMT Presents '26 is a chance to dive into the future of musical theatre. For one night only, young performers and musicians from across BYMT's 2026 Season reunite to present standout numbers from the year's premieres at Greenwich Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Hull Truck Theatre and more.
With bold stories, unforgettable new songs, and extraordinary performers aged 11-21, BYMT Presents '26 is an opportunity to discover new musical writing, support emerging talent, and see productions at the start of their journey.
The event includes the announcement of the New Music Theatre Award (NMTA). This year's NMTA winner will join a growing list of artists whose work was first recognised by the Award, including: Will Jackson and Elinor Peregrin, with the 2026 NMTA-winning show Sea Change which premiered at Birmingham Hippodrome, Eden Tredwell, (The Glamification of Loki, Southwark Playhouse Elephant), Bethany Tennick and Iona Ramsay (Welcome to Serene, New Wolsey Theatre) and Martha Geelan and Jack Godfrey (Babies, New Wolsey Theatre). The prize includes development and dramaturgical support ahead of a full production in BYMT's 2027 season.
The 2026 season saw BYMT deliver work across the UK, with over 350 young performers, 25 emerging and established writers and composers, more than 100 production creatives and 24 training opportunities for future creatives.
Emily Gray, Creative Director, BYMT, said: "BYMT Presents '26 is a wonderful opportunity to bring together our community of young performers, musicians, creatives, families, supporters and industry friends to celebrate another extraordinary year of new musicals. As we return to Woolwich Works for a second year, we'll share some of the standout moments from our productions and development camps and look ahead to the stories our Young Company Panel are passionate about sharing in 2027.
The skill, commitment and creativity of our Young Company continues to inspire me and their work deserves to be seen and celebrated. Throughout the year, they have embraced ambitious new stories and helped bring brand-new musicals to life. We are proud to champion exceptional emerging and established writers and hope this will be a joyful evening that reminds us why investing in new stories, new voices and the next generation of theatre-makers matters so much.”
Alex, Young Company Panel member, said: “As a young company member, the most important part of BYMT Presents '26 for me is not only celebrating the amazing work of BYMT this season, but returning to the family you lived with: the forty people who supported you and you laughed with as you put together a whole musical in less than two weeks. Performing one last time with my cast is such a privilege - a privilege which I couldn't be more excited for - and a beautiful, heartfelt love letter and farewell to these shows as they go on to their next stages beyond BYMT.”
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...