BWW TV: Lucie Jones Performs 'Way Back To Then'

Lambert Jackson’s [title of show] will stream on 12, 13 & 14 November.

You can now watch a rehearsal performance from Lucie Jones ahead of her appearance in Lambert Jackson's [title of show] which will stream on 12, 13 & 14 November.

The video features Lucie singing 'Way Back To Then' and includes cast-mates Marc Elliot, Tyrone Huntley and Jenna Russell.

Check it out below!

Jeff and Hunter, two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: they will write an original musical and submit it to the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks! They're joined by their two actress friends, Susan and Heidi and their music director, Larry but they hit another roadblock... What should they write about? They decide it's best to "write what you know," and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?!

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles