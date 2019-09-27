BWW Review: THE SEVEN AGES OF PATIENCE, Kiln Theatre

There was so much love at the Kiln Theatre last night. People from Brent and beyond came to celebrate the community production about an area consisting of 149 different languages. Residents from all walks of life graced the stage to demonstrate how beautiful the call for kindness can be.

Framed within a narrative of a deceased lady named Patience, Chinonyerem Odimba's script is nothing short of sensational. For 84 years Patience lived and loved in the area, encountering so many people along the way. Those that knew her remember her as selfless, fearless, charitable and full of grace. On the day of her funeral, heaps of people gather to remember this local legend.

In the 85-minute production we are taken through an exploration of history. 80 performers alternate their moments on stage, showing us the highs and lows of the past century. War, dances, the NHS, birth cafes and gang culture - lots of things are presented for discussion. In between scenes are vibrant dance sequences, the movement of which is expertly created by Vicki Ibokwe.

Katie Posner's direction has allowed the ensemble to really shine in the space. The company look completely at ease on stage, and they radiate with enthusiasm - which is very contagious. Spanning multiple generations and experiences, they are having so much fun. And so are the audience. The audience laugh together, whilst celebrating this buzzing story of connection to place.

Lily Arnold's design places location very well. Props are transported on and off stage to give an idea of where we are. It would be impossible to single out a member of the company as shining more than another. For me, all of them are brilliant. They all deserve to be up there sharing their love for Brent.

The Kiln has done a fantastic job of supporting the local community - and has presented a clear example how transformative this sort of work can be.

The Seven Ages of Patience at Kiln Theatre until 28 September

Photo: Mark Douet





