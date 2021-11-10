BWW Review: THE ENBY SHOW, Vaudeville Theatre

Bringing together the best gender-benders and cis-them offenders that the UK has to offer, The Enby Show is an electric, unique and vibrant all-star comedy night - that was performed at the Vaudeville Theatre, in London's West End. The aim is to bin the binary by showcasing queer talent from all walks of life, and it definitely achieves this with comedy, drag, lip-syncs, high-energy dance, and so much more.

Hosted by non-binary vegetable, and The Enby Show founder, Carrot, confidence and charisma exudes from the stage. They immediately get the audience on their side, working hard to build energy and sustain engagement. They themselves do a few numbers; one of the highlights is them dressing as a hot dog and lip-syncing with some mustard and ketchup. It's camp and their enthusiasm is contagious.

Cyro is up first, performing a dedication to an 18th century non-binary warrior - showcasing Black power, pride and that commenting that queers have been here forever, and that non-binary isn't a new thing. Flick is accompanied by two exceptional backing dancers, but the lead performer still remains the centre point of attention. Both of these two acts are regulars at The Enby Show, and you can see why; their pieces are complex, nuanced and have clarity in their intention. And on a simple level, they're also a lot of fun.

Stand-up also featured from high-profile comics Sofie Hagen and David Morgan. Both are excellent, poking fun at their lived experience in a way that entertains, but also allows us to have a deeper understanding of the journey they've been on with their identity. We're grateful to them for sharing. Closing the line up are the outrageous and exceptional Oedipussi Rex and Sigi Moonlight. Rex is dressed as a cave warrior, who pulls props and sock puppets out of boots and beards to delight the audience, and Moonlight dresses as the nation's favourite Captain Birdseye, to perform a sultry and sexy lip-sync about seagulls and fish.

Following on from the performance, there's a quick Q+A with the cast, which ends up turning into a protest and rally for greater queer inclusion. It's a nice surprise, and feels very fitting after what we've just watched. It's so brilliant to see queer bodies be so authentic, powerful and exude joy, especially in the West End. I hope they continue to take up space there, and the powers that be notice that their art is desperately needed.

The Enby Show continues monthly.

Photo courtesy of The Enby Show