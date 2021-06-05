BWW Review: THE DEATH OF A BLACK MAN, Hampstead Theatre

Alfred Fagon's overlooked play is given a revival at the Hampstead Theatre, following it's premiere at the same space in 1975. 46 years ago it was the first play by a Black British writer to be presented there. Quite a shocker back then, the play this time round seems to aim to reignite that same provocation with audiences under Dawn Walton's direction. A piece about sexual politics and post-colonial legacy, the piece feels flimsy in its execution.

The death in question is a man we never see - someone far removed from the three people in the play, in terms of distance, values and how much the trio care about them. Shakie (Nickcolia King-N'da) is an 18-year old entrepreneur living in swish London who is joined by his baby momma Jackie (Natalie Simpson) and 21-year-old best friend Stumpie (Toyin Omari-Kinch). Together they make up the performing ensemble, and fight hard to keep the audience entertained. They have charisma oozing out of their bodies. You warm to them.

Shakie, Jackie and Stumpie are desperate to make something of themselves - they have a hunger for success and the ways they wish to obtain it is murky to say the least. In their respective narratives, both of the men address issues of cultural appropriation, but this discussion gets lost as the piece goes on. Initially feeling like an old-style sitcom, the piece turns into a distressing horror tale when Jackie is held captive and consequently turned into a money-making scheme. And then, from that moment on, real disaster strikes.

Fagon's writing is imaginative and really opens your mind to the possibilities of exciting dramatic action, but the characterisation is all over the place. Lacking in a sense of grounding, despite hardworking performances by the performers, the choices they make feel at odds with the script - meaning the play never really gets off its feet. It's a shame, as there are a lot of moments where it could - Fagon is a great wordsmith but his words aren't given the opportunity to land due to an overall clunky composition.

The Death of a Black Man at the Hampstead Theatre until 10 July.

Photo credit: Mark Brenner