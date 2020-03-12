BWW Review: TAKE CARE, The Vaults



Working with Carers UK, Carers Trust and Carers Network, Ecoute Theatre bring their verbatim play Take Care to the Vault Festival. Approximately 70 interviews were conducted with the material being amalgamated into 20 different stories that are presented to us by a cast of just 4 talented actors.

Already on stage and warmly greeting the audience, the ensemble immediately establish a bond before introducing the play. As former carers, director Zoe Templeman-Young and performer Sam McLaughlin have direct experience and a restless urge to lift the lid on the dark underbelly of the fraught UK care system. With audio clips of politicians and their false promises, the production is a refreshingly real and raw dissection of a subject that's all too often swept under the carpet.

There is always a danger of these projects becoming too preachy but that's not the case here. This is mainly due to the use of humour, with one particular porn incident evoking much laughter. Templeman-Young knows where to place the light-hearted and comical moments, balancing them well with the more moving scenes.

Incomplete sentences and the occasional digression make the dialogue incredibly authentic and this only enhances the veracity of the production. A high calibre of acting is needed to pull this off and the cast more than deliver. With each of them multi-rolling, we are offered intricate and compelling characterisations.

Templeman-Young is often hilarious and highly convincing in each of her roles. Hal Geller showcases excellent range with his depiction of an elderly man with dementia being particularly poignant. The actor displays excellent comic timing and is a joy to watch. Grace Saif and Sam Mclaughlin both exude engaging naturalism, allowing us to firmly believe in their characters.

Take Care has been six years in the making and the arduous work of Templeman-Young and Sam McLaughlin has resulted in a highly realistic, important and ultimately enjoyable piece of theatre, which is elevated by the strong cast. With tight transitions between scenes, the pace never wavers with the tempo dropping at appropriate moments to allow audience reflection.

Like all good theatre, Take Care has something to say and opens our eyes to a subject matter that's seldom addressed. The company are clearly passionate about the project and invest their absolute all into the performance, leaving us both entertained and educated. Here's hoping it gains another much deserved run in the near future.

Take Care at the Vaults until 15 March

Photo credit: Tara Rooney





