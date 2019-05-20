BWW Review: STING AND SHAGGY, Roundhouse

On first glance, these two may seem like an odd pairing. The pair became friends back in 2017, after having so much fun working together on Shaggy's "Don't Make Me Wait". After this they decided to make an album together, naming it 44/876; the title coming from the duo's phone area codes.

The album's pretty good, if not a tad bonkers. What shines through is the camaraderie shared between them. And that joy resonates in person too. Performing at the Roundhouse in Camden for one night only, the evening begins with a couple of songs from their recent collaboration. It settles the audience in to what will end up being a brilliant night.

People from all walks of life are in the room, brought together to celebrate this pair's long legacy. Shaggy comes out dressed in a flowing T-shirt, hat and shades, moving around the stage with an effortless charm. He gets the audience pumped up and excited. Sting remains situated in one spot; strong in demeanour, guitar in hand, ready to wow us nevertheless.

The whole evening is silly and a bit of a mess, but it's one filled with passion and enthusiasm. Their chemistry is infectious. When they begin to sing their better-known tracks, they find a way to include each other on them. Sometimes it's about providing backing or accompanying vocals; in other moments they add brand new verses and riffs.

The evening moves quickly and for the majority the duo hardly ever stop to breathe. When they pause to chat to the audience, we're given an insight into their minds and history. The whole thing is a lot of fun. The experiment has paid off.

Sting and Shaggy were at the Roundhouse on 19 May

Photo courtesy of the company.





