BWW Review: SAVING BRITNEY, Old Red Lion

She's one of the biggest pop stars of all time but many of us are aware of the conservatorship battle Britney Spears has been locked in for over half of her career, essentially depriving her of her freedom. Inspired by the #FreeBritney movement and the Framing Britney Spears documentary, Saving Britney is a hilarious and heart-breaking look at celebrity obsession. She was on national TV by the age of seven and an international superstar by sixteen. But now she is in trouble and the only person who might be able to save her could be millennial Britney Spears superfan, Jean from Gloucestershire.

But this is not just a play about celebrity culture. In many ways it's about so much beyond Britney, although there are nice, nostalgic design touches with album covers and pictures of the star. Instead, this is a story about how entertainers and their music can positively guide us as we navigate our way through both the happy and the more trying times. This strand of thought runs alongside Britney herself and the unexpected way her life and career has progressed.

It's an innovative production that tackles some weighty themes while also delivering some laugh-out-loud moments. Jean, for example, has Britney to thank for making her aware of her pansexuality. The death of her mother and its impact are also touchingly explored as Jean shares the key moments that have shaped her life. Poignant and at times even philosophical, the tone and pace shift seamlessly.

The immense heart and effort that's been invested into the production are more than apparent. Director, writer and designer David Shopland offers humour and tenderness in equal measure, ensuring that the audience really does embark on a varied journey alongside our protagonist.

Portraying Jean is Shereen Roushbaiani, who also helped devise the production. The performer takes things in her stride, exuding a commanding and often energetic stage presence. She demonstrates an impressive array of skills from effortlessly switching between American and English accents to her musical ability and physicality. The interaction with the audience also lends itself well to such an intimate theatre.

Fun and emotive, this is a somewhat immersive experience that fans of the 90s and noughties will love just for many of the references alone - "They're Opal Fruits. I refuse to call them Starburst." A throwback mention of the former record store Our Price will also transport many of us back to simpler times. Regardless of age or even how much you know about Britney, all will be able to take a great deal away from this imaginative work.

Saving Britney at Old Red Lion Theatre until 5 June

Photo Credit: Fake Escape