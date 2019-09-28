BWW Review: REDD, Barbican Centre

Following on from their phenomenal, Oliver-Award winning spectacle Blak Whyte Gray, which I saw last year, world-renowned dance company Boy Blue present their new show at Barbican Centre. The one-act piece is a massive triumph, again leaving me completely in awe of the company's work.

A highly collaborative thing, the show features an ensemble of some of the most talented dancers. Together they create movement that is overtly physical and terrifically watchable. The difference between this and their last offering is that REDD is one fluid piece of action, with a narrative that speaks of the equilibrium of life.

In this show the group seek to explore how irreversible moments in life can affect you in different ways. With light comes darkness. With terror comes peace. Using their bodies and an incredible lo-fi hip-hope score, the ensemble take a leap into the unpredictable exploration of how you find happiness after trauma.

What you see is a series of repeating actions, mixed with thrilling choreography. You sit in awe of the group's talents, wondering how they sustain themselves for the full 75 minutes. It's intense, raw and beautiful to experience. Their commitment to the work is stunning and the audience are totally captivated throughout.

Everything is to a specific beat and no cue is missed. The lights flicker and strobe; we see colours of all kinds. They fade, switch off and blind us - all happening in quick succession to the music. When the show ends the auditorium explodes with applause, and you can see why.

Boy Blue have once again created a sensational piece of live performance.

Boy Blue at Barbican until 5 October

Photo: Carl Fox





