BWW Review: NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE, Hen And Chickens Theatre

People in their twenties always seem to start noticing that all their friends are either getting married or having children, ultimately feeling inadequate in their progression. No Limits puts the struggles and anxiety of reaching adulthood to a musical theatre beat.

Written by Sam Thomas, the song cycle sees its characters realising that everyone shares the same kind of universal dread when they see that their peers seem to be further ahead in life.

They confess their dreams and - whether it's having a child or deciding to pursue a career in the spotlight - they take a chance and go after them. Thomas moves the numbers through break-ups, the insecurities of new relationships, hating one's job, and even cat-fishing a neighbour in a collection that's linked together with communal fears as opposed to having a proper narrative.

The songs could be slightly more daring when it comes to their lyrics, with Thomas opting for immediacy rather than giving his listeners something to chew on. With poignant moments like 'Every girl needs a mother' and another that points out levels of kinkiness, there seems to be a song for all moods. Impressive is also the full-fledged choreography that works exceptionally well even at this early stage.

Some weak links come in the form of deliveries that aren't quite up for the job but, at the same time, the piece features strong vocals from all the female cast (Megan Jobling, Keisha Mowchenko, and Emily Carter) and powerful belts from Aaron Jenson particularly among the men.

As a whole, No Limits has great potential for expansion. It's fresh and modern with its youthful disposition and casual tongue in cheek asides. The more somber songs are definitely showstoppers, with characters looking inwards and deciphering the nature of their feelings. Thomas and his collaborators are onto something, and we look forward to seeing more.

No Limits runs at the Hen and Chickens Theatre until 25 August.

Photo credit: the company





