BWW Review: MR GUM AND THE DANCING BEAR - THE MUSICAL!, National Theatre

The Dorfman stage at National Theatre transforms into Lamonic Bibber for the summer break. Mr Gum - a grumpy man who hates children and any kind of fun - traps Padlock the bear, Polly's new, unexpected friend and forces him to dance to entertain Gum's crowds of sailors and scallywags. Aided by her loyal friends, the nine-year-old embarks on a perilous journey to save Padlock and take him back to his home in the forest.

Based on Andy Stanton's eponymous novel, Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear - The Musical! has everything it needs to keep hordes of kids entertained for roughly two hours. With book and lyrics written by Stanton himself and music composed by Jim Fortune, the show is teeming with catchy tunes and captivating numbers. There's a certain meta quality to it too, which is delightful in its nudges to the pretense and references to the nature of theatre.

A witty villain, an everyday hero, and a whole collection of bonkers characters are the reliable concoction of good children's literature. Stanton's creation fits the mould impeccably and the company is terrific in bringing it to life. Keziah Joseph takes on the role of Polly, the brave little girl who wins over Mr Gum and his henchman Billy through the power of kindness and friendship.

Steve Furst and Helena Lymbery are the unfortunately diabolic duo who set the plot in motion through a toxic dynamic. Lymbery also is the bizarre Captain Brazil of the Nantucket Ticker, where Polly and Padlock are held captive by the ludicrous crew of sailors (including Microscopic Bobby, the smallest sailor in the world).

A bunch of extravagant characters inhabit Polly's life: Alan Taylor, the gingerbread headmaster of her school, and the eccentric Friday O'Leary (both played by Richard Cant), the sprightly Old Granny (Kate Malyon) who loves her sherry and is the oldest resident of Lamonic Bibber, and Jonathan Ripples (Gary Wilmot), who takes flight on a hot-air balloon to try out all the best foods in a trip around the Earth.

Extraordinary puppetry pops up here and there, with Jimmy Grimes designing Padlock (whose nose is mobile too!) as well as snakes, giant tentacles, and even a seagull-postman. Director Amy Hodge essentially puts on an energetically colourful and exuberant children's show.

The band take part in the story from a raised platform on a stage designed by Georgia Lowe; neon lights and wooden elements make the scene perfectly impossible to place in the real world, displacing the action in an entirely fantastic universe (that still has to deal with a Fortnite craze, given all the references to the game).

It's definitely targeted to younger members of the public, with The National Theatre's advising a 7+ age range. As a whole, it could be slightly stronger in its thematic lines but it certainly is an entertaining musical. The quick scenes and funny songs move the tale forward smoothly and Fortune's score is enthusiastic and peppy in its intention.

The piece is designed to have Poppy and her friends get kids and adults to bop along together - perhaps the latter part of the audience might find it easier with a glass of wine, but the younger crowd won't take too long to join.

Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear - The Musical! runs at The National Theatre until 31 August.

Photo credit: TheOtherRichard





