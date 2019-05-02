BWW Review: HOTTER, Soho Theatre

Ell and Mary are best friends, and also ex-girlfriends. When Mary came over to Ell in the pub two years ago, asking her to make a show, the pair didn't know each other. Now, they seem to understand every part of one another; their chemistry on stage is delicious and the spark between them is undeniable.

Hotter is a show where women and trans-folk of all ages - even children - were asked what gets them hot. Smooches, summer and sweat are some of the few things discussed. A mixture of lip-sync, movement and text, the piece is a treat to watch from start to finish. The reason for this is because it is so authentic.

Both Ell and Mary's physicality is top notch. They flit from old to young in a blink of an eye, manipulating their bodies to give us many different characters. Some of the funniest moments come from their visit to Ell's grandmother's community centre, where the elderly provide some interesting anecdotes and insightful pieces of advice.

It's also here where we have the most gorgeous part of the piece: a conversation with Ell's grandmother about her youth and her favourite song to dance to. The recording of the interview plays, along with the track in the background and we just sit and listen. For a moment, everything is calm and we can just relax in the beauty.

This is young work, but in its prematurity lays so much honesty and heart. You can't help but be in awe of this pair; they are giving us everything and it's our job to hold them in the space. Their love for each other is so evident; it radiates through the room.

Hotter at Soho Theatre until 15 June

Photo courtesy of the Hotter Project





