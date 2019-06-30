BWW Review: GODSPELL IN CONCERT, Cadogan Hall

The British Theatre Academy give aspiring young performers the chance to perform for free in top venues. Dozens of them have been preparing to perform in Cadogan Hall alongside Max Bowden, Luke Bayer, Rachel John, Laura Baldwin and Ramin Karimloo in a colourful semi-staged concert version of Stephen Schwartz's Godspell.

Initially conceived by John-Michael Tebelak with a folk-rock score added by Schwartz, Godspell retells the lessons Jesus taught to his followers documented in Matthew's gospel. The classic parable analogies are reclaimed and retold by his companions using imaginative storytelling from all players on stage, as they form a community centred around his teachings.

It opened off-Broadway in 1971 then opened in London and Australia in the same year. The show has enjoyed numerous revival productions all over the world and was made into a film in 1973 featuring Victor Garber in the role of Jesus.

In this production, Luke Bayer is endearing as Jesus. He is wise and welcoming, inviting everyone on stage to interpret his parable analogies with a loving yet firm commanding presence, particularly during his outburst at the religious leaders in "Alas For You". Max Bowden is passionate in the role of John the Baptist and suitably withdrawn as Judas.

Laura Baldwin is a ray of sunshine as she leads the young cast in "Day by Day", a song which reached number 13 on the US Billboard pop singles chart in the summer of 1972. Rachel John oozes sass and sophistication at the top of Act II in "Turn Back, O Man", with a cheeky blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton.

Ramin Karimloo gives a soaring and hope-filled rendition of "Beautiful City", a number written by Schwartz for the film later incorporated into the stage show, as the community come to terms with the departure of their leader and how they can go on without him.

There is a nice balance of numbers sung by the West End professionals and the British Theatre Academy cast. Students given the responsibility of leading the numbers do so with great enthusiasm and heart, notably entertaining versions of "All for the Best" and "Learn Your Lessons Well".

The direction by Dean Johnson and choreography by Thea Butler involve everyone on stage at some point from the smallest to the tallest person and finds numerous creative ways to retell parables - from charades to dance-offs, to a highly politically-charged scene involving President Donald Trump and Barack Obama. The incorporation of sign language into "Day by Day" is a lovely addition.

James Tayor ably leads a lively rock band in the zaney grooves. On occasion their sound overwhelms the voices on stage.

The semi-staged concert setting with minimal set pieces accommodates the large ensemble on stage, with raked seating for the students and half a dozen large cubes used as platforms to add another dimension during the numbers.

Having dozens of players, compared to, e.g. the eleven-strong 2011 Broadway revival company, really gives a sense of what it might have been like to be amongst the vast crowds in the days of Jesus' ministry. While the show lacks a resurrection scene and gives the impression that Jesus' parables are not all his own stories, the show nonetheless brings the biblical narratives to life in a new way.

The cast is dressed in a myriad of colour and glitter with some fun random accessories, from bum bags to unicorn horns. They capture the "clown-like" spirit associated with previous productions of Godspell with a modern twist.

Colourful lighting complements the rainbow of costumes on stage and incorporates clever use of the students' smartphone torches. The fast exchange of light between the cast using hand-held LEDs works very well in "Light of the World".

The use of the phones is also particularly poignant at the top of the show when a crowd share their conflicting philosophies in "Prologue: Tower of Babble". Similarly, at the end, a single image of a heart is shared between them as their newly formed community strives to continue to share Christ's message of love with each other and the wider world.

A delightful reimagination, this version of Godspell highlights the importance of creative play and community. The collaboration between current and future stars of musical theatre is a treat for those on the stage and in the audience.

Godspell was performed at Cadogan Hall on 29 June 2019

Photography credit: The British Theatre Academy





