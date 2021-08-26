BWW Review: CIRQUE BESERK!, Garrick Theatre

Cirque Beserk! is a circus with a very good pedigree. Founded by Martin Burton, the original Zippo The Clown, this entertaining and skillful production brings the traditional circus show into the modern age, using talent sourced from around the globe.

It now seems more common to watch circus acts in a theatre rather than a big top and Burton's production is a circus show designed specifically for the stage. With no introductions or speaking parts, the show whips along with a continuous stream of performances.

There are some visually stunning performances. The headline act of Globe of Terror deserves its billing and is worth the ticket price alone; three motorcyclists circle at dizzying speed inside a round metal cage. There is no room for a centimetre of error, as they race faster and faster, crossing each other's paths as the audience collectively holds its breath.

Timbuktu Tumblers are street acrobats, building human pyramids and limbo-ing under burning poles with charm and speed. Elberel is a effortless contortionist who is also an archer, using her feet to shoot an arrow whilst performing a handstand.

Sean Cavanagh's set design is a little static, with the huge metal cage for the Globe of Death act on stage throughout and Mike Robertson's careful lighting design is bright and exciting.

Overall, this pacy show is great fun, with some very impressive acts. It is a great way for the family to end the summer holidays.

Cirque Beserk! is at the Garrick Theatre until 11 September

Photo Credit: Piet-Hein Out