BWW Review: ANGELS, VAULT Festival

Three strippers are working in a decadent venue in London. Among sleazy men, weirdos, and abuse, they're all trying to survive in a changing business. The theme and core idea of Angels are promising, but the execution is, unfortunately, a trainwreck.

A rocky script by Diane Herbert and Beverly Andrews' stale direction don't help with the nervous performances from the company, who power through the uninteresting characters they're given.

It's Herbert's first play, so the festival is the perfect grounds to try it out without major repercussions and it would be interesting to see the subject going through a better realisation. She mentions an ever-transforming industry, the violence and exploitation that the girls are subjected to, their working conditions, and the disgusting men they have to deal with - all elements that could be used as a starting point for a resonant reflection.

Based on real experiences and written by an ex-stripper, the piece holds much more potential than this. Onwards and upwards!

Angels runs until 23 February at VAULT Festival.





