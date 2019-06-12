BWW Interview: Amy Ellen Richardson Talks THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE

Amy Ellen Richardson's past work includes Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Merrily We Roll Along, Les Miserables, and most recently Sweet Charity at Donmar Warehouse. She's now starring in the West End transfer of the hit British musical based on Sue Townsend's beloved Adrian Mole books.

What was the first musical you saw that inspired you?

Les Miserables at the Palace Theatre, London. I was totally swept away even at such a young age. I must have only been about nine.

Did you do much acting at school, and when did you decide you wanted to make it a career?

I've had a pull to perform ever since I was small. I knew I wanted to do this as a profession very young and started to tap dance aged two, so it was inevitable I guess!

Where did you train?

Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom, Surrey.

What was your first professional job?

When I was 10 years old, I shared the role of Young Jenny in Aspects of Love in the West End, directed by Trevor Nunn.

You've done some iconic musicals, like Les Mis, Beautiful, Merrily... What are your personal highlights?

All of them hold a special place in my heart for different reasons, and I've been so fortunate to be a part of many Wonderful Productions in my career thus far. But if I could do Sondheim for the rest of my life I'd be a very happy bunny.

So, as hard is it to narrow down highlights, playing The Baker's Wife in Into The Woods at the Royal Exchange and getting to cover and perform the role of Mary Flynn in Merrily were definitely two of those 'pinch me' moments. I also got to spend time with one of my icons, Stephen Sondheim, because of that, which in itself will always be one of the most treasured experiences I'll never forget.

I'm drawn to comedic characters, so getting the chance play roles like those, which also require a certain amount of pathos and heart, is really creatively satisfying for me.

Amy Ellen Richardson and

Nicholas-Antoniou Tibbetts in

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole

Did you know the Adrian Mole books beforehand?

I was aware of them, but had never read them until now for research purposes. I was more of an Enid Blyton kind of a girl really when I was growing up!

Tell us about the premise of the show, and your character Pauline's journey

Our story follows the adolescent struggles of a teenage boy called Adrian Albert Mole, aged 13 3/4, over the course of a year. An intellectual and wannabe poet, he keeps a diary, which he writes in daily about the trials of growing up alongside his dysfunctional family with best friend Nigel, bully Barry Kent, and newfound love Pandora, in Leicester in the 1980s.

[Adrian's mum] Pauline has a really interesting journey. Being maternal doesn't come naturally to her either. Stuck in a mundane marriage to George for 20 years, she feels like a slave, trapped and taken for granted in the family home as a housewife and mother - especially in a time where women's personal aspirations were extremely suppressed.

The attitudes back then were quite different to how they are now. You were expected to stay and keep house, and getting a job was more or less out of the question. Unhappiness makes her morally confused and weakened into temptation.

So, in her yearning to break free of these things and do something for herself, she is eventually forced to make some very tough decisions, which are heart-wrenching. Decisions as a mother and wife that some people may find difficult to empathise with. My challenge is to find the warmth and humanity in her and make sure the audience follow her story with compassion, humour and understanding because of that.