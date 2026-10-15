BRIXTON CALLING Will Return to Southwark Playhouse Borough

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Brixton Calling by writer Alex Urwin will return to the London stage in January 2027. Originating producers Kick It Anywhere are now joined by Aria Entertainment's Katy Lipson (the multi-award-winning producer behind two-time Olivier Award-winning hit KENREX), and new co-producer Guy James Theatrical. The play opens from 22 January to 13 March 2027. Press Night is on 27 January 2027 at 7pm.

Acclaimed director Bronagh Lagan (Flowers for Mrs Harris, Cruise) returns to helm this amplified vision which will be bigger, bolder, and significantly louder, ready to blow the roof off the Large auditorium at Southwark Playhouse Borough. This new staging follows a sell-out run where the play was crowned with the most wins of any single production at the 2026 Off West End Awards, clean-sweeping Best Overall Production, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound and Music Design; a WhatsOnStage Award nomination, nine Fringe Theatre Awards, and an Ilfeld Prize for Playwriting shortlisting.

Inspired by Simon Parkes' bestselling memoir Live at the Brixton Academy, Brixton Calling is a wild, deeply personal, and remarkable true story of rock 'n' roll survival. In 1983, Parkes was a 23-year-old outsider who bought a derelict Brixton cinema for just £1 and called it The Brixton Academy. Ten years later, he had transformed it into the world-famous music venue that changed British music forever.

Reprising their powerhouse roles, for which they won Off West End Awards for Best Sound and Music, are actor-musicians Max Runham (Mother Courage and Her Children, Shakespeare's Globe) and Tendai Humphrey Sitima (A Strange Loop, Barbican/West End). Trading lightning-fast dialogue while seamlessly shredding on guitars, the pair capture the true riotous spirit of the music scene. Their performance honours the deep bond between Simon Parkes and Johnny Lawes, the kindred spirits who built the iconic South London venue from the ground up. Accompanying the duo on stage is stellar musician Nadine Lee (Self Esteem, Lizzo, Stormzy, National Theatre's Wuthering Heights). Lee's addition injects a surge of live gig energy blurring the line between theatre and a raw concert experience.

Simon Parkes says: “Seeing my life and the wild history of the Brixton Academy explode onto the stage during the 2025 run was incredibly surreal. As someone who also navigates the world with one arm, seeing Max bring that same physical reality to the stage adds an undeniable level of authenticity. He creates an instant, powerful connection to the story. Both Max and Tendai are spectacular and I can't wait to see this larger, louder version blow audiences away.”

Music is the heartbeat of this story. Driven by an electrifying live soundtrack, this experience celebrates Brixton Academy's sonic history, blasting out seminal hits from The Clash, Blondie, Bob Marley, Bruce Springsteen, Fela Kuti, Billy Ocean, and The Prodigy. To recreate the epic scale of the legendary venue, the production enlists West End maestro Sean Green (Sylvia, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), MJ the Musical, Get Up Stand Up!) as musical supervisor.

Katy Lipson (KENREX at Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Other Palace, and Off-Broadway, as well as the Olivier-nominated Cruise at the Duchess Theatre) who reunites with Cruise director Bronagh Lagan on this production, adds: “I was completely struck by the raw, kinetic energy of the original run produced by Alex and Kick It Anywhere. This new production offers the perfect opportunity to bring the show to a grander canvas. By upscaling Brixton Calling to Southwark's The Large auditorium, we are giving this incredible team the space to amplify everything that made it a hit. It's exactly the kind of bold, high-octane theatre we pride ourselves on championing.”

The production will again be collaborating with grassroots groups across South London, including Raw Material Music, a vital community music and creative arts centre and with The Soulstice Collective, a community-focused music, events, and apparel organisation, to shine a light on the next generation of creative talent.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 25 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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