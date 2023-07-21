BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Release West End Cast Recording Next Week

The album is set to be released on Friday 28 July.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Release West End Cast Recording Next Week

The West End Cast Recording of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL will be released on Friday 28 July 2023 produced by Katy Richardson and Sam Featherstone, released through Broadway Records.

Recorded at Livingston Studios in London, the upcoming cast recording will feature Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie Parker), Jordan Luke Gage (Clyde Barrow), George Maguire (Buck Barrow), Jodie Steele (Blanche Barrow) and the full West End cast.

Presented by DLAP Group, Bonnie & Clyde The Musical had two hell-raising hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. Opening at Leicester Curve on Thursday 22nd February 2024, the UK & Ireland tour is currently set to visit nineteen cities with more dates to be announced soon. 

Fan-favourite and winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023) Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation. 



