BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS Returns to BBC One and BBC Radio 2

For the second year running, Big Night Of Musicals will be staged by The National Lottery at the AO Arena Manchester on Monday 27 February, bringing together the biggest shows from the world of theatre for a spectacular celebration.

Coverage of this musical extravaganza will be broadcast in a special 90-minute programme on BBC One and in a programme on BBC Radio 2 in Spring, and will be produced by TBI Media.

Hosted by comedian, presenter and singer Jason Manford, the arena audience and viewers at home are set to enjoy performances from some of the bestselling West End Musicals and touring shows.

The spectacular show will bring together some of the biggest musicals from across the UK and the unique opportunity to see performances from 13 incredible West End and touring musicals under one roof, including We Will Rock You The Musical, Wicked, The Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Disney's Newsies, Shrek the Musical UK and Ireland tour, Six The Musical, Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations, The Bodyguard The Musical, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King And I. There will also be a special performance from Aspects Of Love, featuring musical theatre star Michael Ball.

As well as the programme on BBC One, performances will also be broadcast in a special show on BBC Radio 2 which will feature exclusive backstage access and interviews with the stars taking part on the night. It will be available on BBC Sounds for 30 days after broadcast.

Host Jason Manford, says: "I'm thrilled to be back hosting The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals for another year. It was incredible to see so many amazing shows under one roof last year, and with 13 completely different shows set to perform this year, it's guaranteed to be another cracker of a night!"

Suzy Klein, Head of Arts and Classical Music TV, says: "Following on from the huge success of the first musicals celebration last year, I'm delighted the BBC is able to bring another great night showcasing the very best of performance arts and British theatre, straight to viewers in the comfort of their own homes."

Helen Thomas, Head of BBC Radio 2, says: "The Radio 2 listeners love musicals and the stars who light up the stage with their amazing performances, so we're delighted to be broadcasting Big Night Of Musicals again this year and going behind the scenes to bring all the gossip from backstage!"

The event celebrates the support National Lottery players have given to arts projects including the 2,000 theatres which were supported through the recent Covid crisis.

The full line-up will be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: BBC