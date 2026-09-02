BALLET NIGHTS to Celebrate 3rd Birthday Show at Cadogan Hall London

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Ballet Nights will celebrate its third birthday on September 28th at Cadogan Hall, London at 7.30pm with a star-studded lineup of ballet, contemporary dance, and live music.

BALLET NIGHTS 012: This milestone edition - following capacity summer shows in Leicester, Edinburgh, and Glasgow - features the highly anticipated return of globally renowned Royal Ballet Principals Yasmine Naghdi and Reece Clarke, and English National Ballet Principals Sangeun Lee and Gareth Haw to the Cadogan stage on September 28th. 'This RARE convergence of members of two of the UK's leading companies on a single stage,' says Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, Founder and Artistic Director, 'is an exciting coup for Ballet Nights and a huge treat for new and existing ballet fans.'

Artists also making a welcome return to the Ballet Nights stage include the fast-rising Royal Ballet Soloist Harris Bell; athletic dance stars James Wilton Dance; dancer and choreographer Liam Woodvine; and students of English National Ballet School. 'Three years ago Ballet Nights started as a single idea: that dance deserved a stage as bold, immediate, and unmissable as any other live art form, sport or celebrated pastime,' says Devernay-Laurence. 'Today, on our third birthday, we are a nationally touring platform that has welcomed world-class artists from the UK and across the globe. Happy birthday to us!'

BALLET NIGHTS 012 will present the Ballet Nights debut of the oldest ballet company in the southern hemisphere: Cape Town City Ballet. Company stars Soloist Hannah Ward and Principal Leusson Muniz will perform in two pieces. 'To welcome Cape Town City Ballet to Cadogan Hall for their UK debut is exactly the kind of moment Ballet Nights exists for,' says Devernay-Laurence. 'Bringing a leading South African company to the London stage for the first time celebrates the diverse companies where the future of this artform is being shaped, and opens up the wider dance conversation.'

Live music is key to a night of enjoyment at BALLET NIGHTS and, by popular demand, ENO's critically-acclaimed baritone, Patrick Alexander Keefe, will return to the Ballet Nights stage to once again Raise the Roof in an extract of The Barber of Seville. Keefe will be accompanied by Quartet Concrète, the virtuosic contemporary classical music combo, led by Ballet Nights' Music Ambassador, violist Dominic Stokes.

And, for the first time, Devernay-Laurence hands the compère role to Anaish Yilma-Parmar. Anaish has extensive experience of hosting major stages, including the Royal Opera House's Family Sunday events. He is Head of Legacies at the British Red Cross, Trustee of Magpie Dance, and Executive Board Member of Remember A Charity.

'Handing the compère role to Anaish for our twelfth edition marks a real moment of growth for Ballet Nights,' says Devernay-Laurence. 'This platform has always been about more than any single voice on stage, it's about building a tradition that can carry forward, grow, and welcome new energy. I'm thrilled for London audiences to experience Ballet Nights through Anaish's lens for the very first time, and our other new hosts appearing UK wide.'

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