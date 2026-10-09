Aysha Kala, Kadiff Kirwan, and More Join AN OAK TREE
The production features a rotating cast of guest performers alongside Tim Crouch in the innovative theatrical format.
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Francesca Moody Productions (FMP) has announced that Aysha Kala, Kadiff Kirwan, Adrian Lester, Katie Leung and Rosie Sheehy will join the line-up for An Oak Tree running at The Other Palace until 15 November. A play that shaped the theatre landscape, its groundbreaking premise sees a different guest artist join Tim Crouch for every performance, stepping on stage without ever having read or rehearsed the play.
Aysha Kala (The Split Up, BBC; Teeth N Smiles, West End) will perform on 5 November, Kadiff Kirwan (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, RSC; Slow Horses, Apple) will perform on 21 October, Adrian Lester (Cyrano de Bergerac, West End; Ponies, Sky) will perform on 3 November, Katie Leung (Bridgeton, Netflix; The Peripheral, Amazon) will perform on 12 November and Rosie Sheehy (Guess How Much I Love You, Royal Court; Machinal, The Old Vic) will perform on 7 November.
They join the previously announced cast which includes: Hammed Animashaun (SNL UK, Sky; Dealers Choice, Donmar Warehouse) on 29 October, Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, Netflix; Mrs. Warren's Profession; Garrick Theatre) on 16 October, Rosalie Craig (Riot Women, BBC; Good Night, Oscar, Barbican) on 9 October, Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, BBC and The Great, Hulu) on 23 October, George Fouracres (SNL UK, Sky; Hamlet, Globe Theatre) on 10 November, Josh Finan (Say Nothing, FX; The Responder, BBC) on 17 October (matinee), Dónal Finn (Young Sherlock, Amazon Prime; The Other Bennet Sister, BBC) will perform on 1 November Sean Gilder (Bad Apples; Dear England, National Theatre) on 20 October, Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Apple; The Brightening Air, Old Vic Theatre) on 30 October, Suranne Jones (Vigil and Doctor Foster, BBC) will perform on 15 November, Sophie Melville (Clarkston, Trafalgar Theatre; Iphigenia in Splott, Lyric Hammersmith) on 25 October, Tom Mothersdale (A Doll's House, Almeida; Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, BBC) on 14 October, Prasanna Puwanarajah (Arcadia, Old Vic; Too Much, Netflix) on 8 October, Clare Perkins (Romeo & Juliet, Harold Pinter Theatre; Player Kings, Noël Coward Theatre) on 13 October, Tanya Reynolds (Ted Lasso, Apple and 1536 Almeida/West End) will perform on 24 October (evening), Hugh Skinner (W1A, BBC; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) on 4 November, Reece Shearsmith (Inside No.9, BBC; The League of Gentleman, BBC) on 6 November, Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply; The Doctor, Almeida Theatre, West End and New York) on 18 October, Rhashan Stone (Hollington Drive; Ghosts, Lyric Hammersmith) on 11 October, Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, HBO; The Tower, ITV) on 15 October, Olivia Williams (The Crown, Netflix; One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Old Vic Theatre) on 10 October and Ria Zmitrowicz (The Doctor, The Almeida; Ilford Boy, Donmar Warehouse) on 8 November.
An Oak Tree is part of Francesca Moody Productions' new season at The Other Palace, bringing together three extraordinary shows that began life at the Fringe before captivating audiences around the world. In addition to An Oak Tree, the season will feature the award-winning razor-sharp dark comedy Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible is Going to Happen, and the international smash-hit Garry Starr: Classic Penguins. Each production celebrates original voices and pushes the boundaries of what live theatre can be. Every performance in the season will have 20 tickets available at £20.
Having originated two of the most globally successful shows of the last decade: Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, Francesca Moody is one of the industry's most influential and award-winning producers, renowned for championing bold new voices and developing groundbreaking work that has gone on to achieve international acclaim.
This autumn, FMP also produces Hannah Reilly's ferocious one-woman comedy-turned-psychological-thriller ROLEPLAY, co-produced with Global Creatures. Following a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, it transfers to Soho Theatre from 22 October–21 November. The show follows a struggling feminist podcaster who reinvents herself as a provocative “slutfluencer” in pursuit of fame, exploring sex, power, feminism, online identity and the commodification of attention. FMP's venue Shedinburgh, celebrating the best of the Edinburgh Fringe, also comes to London for the first time in the Young Vic's Maria Studio. Shedinburgh presents a curated programme of theatre, comedy, music, a mix of old and new with cult hits alongside world premieres - running until 10 October.
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