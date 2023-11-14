Ashley Zhangazha Featured in 2023 Guildhall School Honors

The actor, director and Guildhall School mentor, was made a Fellow of Guildhall School of Music & Drama.
Actor, director and Guildhall School mentor, Ashley Zhangazha has been made a Fellow of Guildhall School of Music & Drama at this year’s Guildhall School graduation ceremony on Friday 3 November.
Zhangazha was the winner of the 2018 UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Musical for his portrayal of Skye in the Royal Exchange production of Guys & Dolls.
The Class of 2023 were presented with their degrees and prizes at Guildhall School’s annual Graduation ceremony in the City of London’s Guildhall. The School also awarded Fellowships to a number of honorands, over two graduation ceremonies attended by graduands, honorands, prize-winners, guests and staff.
This year, those made Fellows of the School were:
Photo: Ashley Zhangazha and Sheriff and Alderman Bronek Masojada. Credit: Clive Totman
Videos
