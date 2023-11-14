Ashley Zhangazha Featured in 2023 Guildhall School Honors

Click Here for More on College Center

Actor, director and Guildhall School mentor, Ashley Zhangazha has been made a Fellow of Guildhall School of Music & Drama at this year’s Guildhall School graduation ceremony on Friday 3 November.

Zhangazha was the winner of the 2018 UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Musical for his portrayal of Skye in the Royal Exchange production of Guys & Dolls.

The Class of 2023 were presented with their degrees and prizes at Guildhall School’s annual Graduation ceremony in the City of London’s Guildhall. The School also awarded Fellowships to a number of honorands, over two graduation ceremonies attended by graduands, honorands, prize-winners, guests and staff.

This year, those made Fellows of the School were:

Fellows

Geoff Harniess (Head of Centre for Young Musicians London between 2013 and 2023)

Alastair Putt Posthumous (Master of Composition (Guildhall Artist) 2010)

Ashley Zhangazha (Acting 2010)

Honorary Fellows

Gillian Laidlaw (Long-term benefactor of Guildhall School of Music & Drama and Trustee of the Guildhall School Trust since 2020)

Hugh Vanstone (Lighting designer and supporter of The Vanstone Scholarship for Production Arts at Guildhall School)

Roger Wilson (Co-founder and Director of Operations of Black Lives in Music, an initiative dedicated to addressing better representation in music)

Photo: Ashley Zhangazha and Sheriff and Alderman Bronek Masojada. Credit: Clive Totman