Arthur Darvill and Genevieve O'Reilly Will Lead RARE EARTH METTLE at the Royal Court

Carlo Albán, Ashleigh Castro, Marcello Cruz, Arthur Darvill, Lesley Lemon, Giselle Martinez, Racheal Ofori, Genevieve O'Reilly, Golda Rosheuvel and Rick Warden have been cast in the world premiere of Rare Earth Mettle written by Al Smith and directed by Royal Court Associate Director Hamish Pirie. With set design by Moi Tran, lighting design by Lee Curran, composition by Pablo Drexler, sound design by Helen Atkinson, movement direction by Yami Löfvenberg, dialect coach Kara Tsiaperas and assistant direction from Camila Ymay González.

Rare Earth Mettle by Al Smith will run at The Royal Court Theatre Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Thursday 2 April 2020 - Saturday 25 April 2020 with press night on Wednesday 8 April 2020, 7pm.

"You don't tell an American to switch off her light; you build her a better light bulb."

A leading British doctor with a radical plan to save the NHS and a Silicon Valley billionaire with a radical plan to halt climate change, meet outside an abandoned train on a salt flat in Bolivia.

A landscape so bright in its whiteness that it isn't easy to look at, and so uninterrupted in its flatness there's no echo.

For Kimsa and his daughter who live there, the arrival of these strangers initially seems like an opportunity. Until they both stake their claim on the land, each following their ruthless pursuit of 'the greater good'.

Al Smith's epic new play is a brutally comic exploration of risk, delusion, and power.

"You only have an attachment to ideas. But I am attached to this place. I know the history. This land is a part of who I am".

Al Smith will be In Conversation post-show on Tuesday 21 April 2020.

Rare Earth Mettle has been generously supported with a lead gift from Charles Holloway. Further support has been received from Cockayne Grant for the Arts, a donor advised fund of The London Community Foundation. It is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

It was a co-commission by The Royal Court Theatre, London and Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, California.





