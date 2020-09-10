Annie Lennox and Forest Whitaker Join Laura Whitmore, Emeli Sande, and More For Jude Law's PEACE ONE DAY

The stars are uniting for a Live Global Digital Experience on the 21 September 2020, the UN International Day of Peace.

Peace One Day has today revealed that long-standing #PeaceDay ambassador, Annie Lennox OBE, and Academy Award Winner Forest Whitaker, will join the impressive list of famous faces uniting for a Live Global Digital Experience on the 21 September 2020, the UN International Day of Peace. They join Jude Law in his calls for the public to "make Peace One Day" at the one-day, fully digital, global event - register here to attend.

Co-produced by Jude Law and Jeremy Gilley, and hosted by Laura Whitmore this groundbreaking, free, virtual event will be broadcast live to every continent and will connect the most incredible and inspiring international speakers, actors and musicians for a full day of online digital experience to raise awareness of Peace Day, and ultimately spread the message of peace and non-violence throughout the world.

Actor, Founder and CEO of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative Forest Whitaker, will be performing a speech by Martin Luther King Jnr. A passionate advocate for Peace, he founded The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) in 2012, which aims to promote the values of peace, reconciliation, and social development within communities impacted by conflict and violence.

Long standing #PeaceDay Ambassador Annie Lennox OBE, singer, songwriter and Activist, will be joining the musical line up which includes Emeli Sandé, Felix Buxton (Basement Jaxx) with the LCV and Citizens of the World Choirs and Jack Savoretti. Music has the unique power of transcending culture, language and background, and will powerfully unite the audience.

The first wave of talent was announced earlier this month includes Laura Whitmore, TV presenter and radio broadcaster, who is taking part in this virtual event as a presenter, and Indian Actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, Dia Mirza will be speaking in 'Words of Peace'. Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey is also participating. Featuring on the Peace of Minds Panel, drawing on her experience as the youngest Ambassador for Young Minds and her work withGreenpeace.

Annie Lennox OBE said, "I have been a supporter of Peace One Day since 2002 because I believe there is always a need for a moment to pause and reflect, and look to our communities and connections to solve global problems. This year, when we have seen so much heartbreak and turbulence, it feels like the world needs peace and a moment for this reflection and community to come together. When we are united as one, we can tackle the great challenges humanity faces."

Forest Whittaker commented, "The power to make peace happen is contained within each of us. It is a transformation that we can unlock by reaching out to each other and embracing the beautiful diversity of this world. Peace One Day offers us a unique platform to shape the future together, and bolster our dreams for peace."

Jude Law, who produces the event said, "Peace Day has always been something that is truly inspirational. Having been a Peace One Day Ambassador for over a decade, I've seen it grow, evolve, and really come into its own this year. Connecting people around the world and giving a moment to reflect on the peace that is so needed. At a time when the world has been turned upside down by the pandemic, never has it been more important to remind ourselves of the true value of community and creative solutions to the world's biggest problems. #Peace Day allows that moment of reflection and connection. And that's why together with Jeremy Gilley we are producing the Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience on Peace Day, 21 September."

Jeremy Gilley, Founder of Peace One Day said, "The Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience is the most ambitious project we have ever produced. We will be live-streaming 13-hours of inspiring content from every continent across the world, representing all key sectors and hearing from some of the world's greatest thinkers and performers. I'm incredibly excited by what this digital experience is set to achieve. I am also thrilled to be working so closely with the United Nations to raise awareness and commemorate their 75-years of exceptional work, and drawing close attention to Global Goals week. And of course, none of it would be possible without our wonderful sponsors Avon, Lipton and Microsoft and partners."

Felix Buxton of Basement Jaxx said, "I have supported Peace One Day in their mission to create an annual day of unity for many years, and it has never felt more urgent than now. It is up to every one of us to move towards a peaceful future, for those who do not have the privilege of safety that comes with living in certain parts of the world. The Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience offers millions around the globe a chance to come together in solidarity, and to turn intention into action."

Jack Savoretti added, "I am delighted to be supporting Peace One Day again in 2020, to continue to share the message of Peace globally. By coming together on Peace Day, we realise our potential on both individual and collective levels to shape our shared future to be more just, inclusive and peaceful. The work of Peace One Day has never been more vital, and I am proud to be carrying the torch for them this year and participating in the Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience."

Emeli Sandé said, "Peace One Day has made it possible for everyone to become involved in the ever-growing peace movement. We have a long way to go, but I believe that anyone can make a difference, and the Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience is a timely opportunity for the world to unite and reflect on what peace means to all of us, no matter where we live."

With only 10 years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience is united with the 100 national governments, cities, businesses, NGOs and others who are committed to halving global violence by 2030. The broadcast is designed to support the wider Peace One Day objectives of making 4 billion people fully aware of Peace day by 2025, providing Peace & Sustainability Education Resources to all 193 UN Member states and raising global awareness of Goal 16; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

