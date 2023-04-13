Anjana Vasan, Tracy-Ann Oberman & More to Present at the 32nd Annual Critics' Circle Theatre Awards

As previously announced, the 32nd Annual Critics' Circle Theatre Awards ceremony will be taking place at London's newest West End venue, @sohoplace, on the afternoon on Monday 17 April.

The event will unite critics and creatives alike in a celebration of the very best British theatre has had to offer over the past year. Paul Mescal and Anjana Vasan, leads in the Almeida's sell-out production of A Streetcar Named Desire, are among the stars who will take to the stage to present the evening's winners with their awards. They'll be joined by Tracy-Ann Oberman (It's a Sin), Tanya Moodie (Motherland), Joanna Vanderham (Crime) and Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials), to name only a few.

The winner of the new Empty Space Peter Brook Award will be among those revealed. Newly launched in partnership with critic and producer Blanche Marvin MBE, the award will recognise a theatre space that embodies the spirit of the late theatre director Peter Brook both in its use of space and in its relationship to its locality.

The nominees for the 2023 Empty Space Peter Brook Award are:

Finborough Theatre

Orange Tree, Richmond

New Diorama

Guests in attendance at the ceremony will include The Crown's Peter Morgan, Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply), and Gethin Anthony (Game of Thrones) among others.