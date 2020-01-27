Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES Announces First Ever UK Tour

David Ian and the Really Useful Group has announced the first ever UK tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES. Following on from the sell-out North American tour, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera will open at Leicester Curve on Saturday 26 September 2020 where it will play until Saturday 10 October 2020. The show will then play Manchester Opera House from Wednesday 14 - Saturday 24 October 2020, with further venues and casting to be announced soon. On sale details below. www.loveneverdies.com/uktour

LOVE NEVER DIES has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Ben Elton, based on The Phantom of Manhattan by Frederick Forsyth, additional lyrics by Charles Hart, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This production of the show was first seen in Australia, before embarking on the hugely successful tour of North America and received acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. It is directed by Simon Phillips, with set and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by Graeme Murphy and sound design by Mick Potter.

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. In this new, electrically charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar, but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé.

Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine accepts an invitation to travel from Paris to New York to perform at a renowned opera house. Christine's marriage to Raoul is suffering at the hands of his drinking and gambling and they desperately need the financial rewards that America can give them.

In a final bid to win back Christine's love, The Phantom lures her, Raoul, and their young son Gustave, from Manhattan to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island... not knowing what is in store for them....

Tour Dates

SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 10 OCTOBER 2020

LEICESTER CURVE

curveonline.co.uk - Box Office: 0116 242 3595

On Sale 31 January 2020 at 10.00am

WEDNESDAY 14 - SATURDAY 24 OCTOBER 2020

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester - Box Office: 0844 871 3018

On Sale 31 January 2020 at 10.00am

FURTHER VENUES TO BE ANNOUNCED





