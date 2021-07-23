Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reopens Theatre Royal Drury Lane After Two-Year Restoration Project

Andrew Lloyd Webber officially reopened the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Friday after a two-year $80-million restoration, Reuters reports.

The venue now features a revamped auditorium, new staircases, a champagne bar inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, an all-day dining area, as well as a cocktail bar.

Check out all new photos below!

"The task of restoring the Theatre Royal was threefold. How to reinstate (architect Benjamin Dean) Wyatt's glorious 'front of house' rooms, how to fix the 1922 auditorium and, third, how to make this extraordinary building a versatile, vibrant heart of the artistic soul of Covent Garden," Lloyd Webber said in a statement.

"The restoration of the Theatre Royal, uniting my two great passions of theatre and architecture, has been a colossal task rendered very difficult by the covid pandemic. It simply would have ground to a halt without the dedication of our extraordinary craftsmen and the team overseeing the project in, at times, almost impossible circumstances."

Read more on Reuters.

Photo Credit: Philip Vile