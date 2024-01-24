All Tickets £15 for AFTERGLOW at the Southwark Playhouse Borough

Afterglow: All tickets just £15!

When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for a night, a new and intimate connection is ignited. As all three men come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust, relationships are challenged and futures are shaken. A raw, funny, and sensual exploration of polyamory, commitment, and modern love.



Reuniting its original, record-breaking creative team, including director and creator S. Asher Gelman, international hit sensation Afterglow returns to London.



The Venue strongly advises that patrons to arrive early and take their seats in advance of the start time as there is a no interval and no re-entry, latecomers may not be admitted.

Afterglow is at the Southwark Playhouse Borough until 10 February