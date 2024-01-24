All Tickets £15 for AFTERGLOW at the Southwark Playhouse Borough

Book by 28 January for this brilliant offer

By: Jan. 24, 2024

All Tickets £15 for AFTERGLOW at the Southwark Playhouse Borough

Afterglow: All tickets just £15!

The climax is just the beginning. 

When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for a night, a new and intimate connection is ignited. As all three men come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust, relationships are challenged and futures are shaken. A raw, funny, and sensual exploration of polyamory, commitment, and modern love. 

Reuniting its original, record-breaking creative team, including director and creator S. Asher Gelman, international hit sensation Afterglow returns to London. 

The Venue strongly advises that patrons to arrive early and take their seats in advance of the start time as there is a no interval and no re-entry, latecomers may not be admitted.

Offers and Validity:

Was £31 - Now £15

Valid on all performances Monday - Wednesday including Tuesday matinee from 29 January 2024 - 11 February 2024.

Afterglow is at the Southwark Playhouse Borough until 10 February




Recommended For You